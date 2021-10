A Trunk or Treat event to benefit the local food pantry and homeless shelter will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Wauconda Grade School, 225 Osage St. The event presented by Wauconda High School student council and National Honor Society is for infants through fifth-graders accompanied by an adult. Admission is a nonperishable food item or a new package of socks. Costumes are encouraged. No weapons of any kind, real or pretend, will be allowed. The Wauconda Park District and Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce are piggybacking on the event, which will be held weather permitting. Park on side streets away from the building.

WAUCONDA, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO