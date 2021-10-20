CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Watch: Nuno on Spurs clash at Vitesse; defends squad selection

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham boss Nuno discusses their upcoming Europa Conference League clash at Vitesse Arnhem. Nuno explains why he didn't bring Harry Kane and Heung-min Son to Holland...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Vitesse vs Tottenham LIVE: Dele Alli returns as Nuno rings the changes seeking win to stay in charge of their Europa Conference League group

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to keep up their European ambitions as they chase back-to-back victories when they travel to Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League. Although much of Nuno's first-team are absent for the clash, Spurs will still be keen to secure a victory which will see them top their section at the halfway stage of the group phase.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Nuno: We've done our homework on Vitesse

Tottenham boss Nuno says they're well aware of the threats of Europa Conference League opponents Vitesse. Nuno has provided some team news ahead of Thursday's game confirming that Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon are both still out, while Steven Bergwijn is set to start. He was also asked what he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Nuno says Bergwijn will start at Vitesse: We need Stevie

Tottenham boss Nuno says Steve Bergwijn will start tonight in the Europa Conference League against Vitesse Arnhem. Nuno confirmed Dutch flyer Bergwijn will start on his return to his homeland after recovering from injury. The Spurs boss said: “Stevie started the season very very well. Very, very well. Unfortunately he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Harry Kane
Tribal Football

Watch: Spurs boss Nuno on West Ham defeat 'positives to build on'

Tottenham boss Nuno discusses defeat at West Ham United. Nuno insists they did not deserve defeat at West Ham for the way Tottenham played on the day. Indeed, the Spurs manager found positives he felt they can build upon from the day, while he also insisted the Irons packed the defensive area making it difficult for his players to break down.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Rio Ferdinand rips into Manchester United's lack of 'unity' and pressing ability in lacklustre defeat against Leicester and admits under-pressure boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'will be judged' now he has 'his own squad'

Rio Ferdinand has blasted Manchester United's lack of 'unity' and pressing ability after a hugely disappointing 4-2 defeat against Leicester on Saturday. The Red Devils were outclassed, outfought and outplayed as Brendan Rodgers' side took a fully deserved three points at the King Power. And iconic former defender Ferdinand declared...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba's public criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United's tactics 'doesn't sit well' with former club captain Rio Ferdinand, as he admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with French star after Leicester outburst

Rio Ferdinand admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with Paul Pogba and his recent public outburst had he been his team-mate. The Frenchman spoke candidly in a post-match interview after Manchester United's 4-2 defeat at Leicester City. Speaking to the BBC after their loss at the King Power Stadium - their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spurs#Tottenham#Vitesse Arnhem#Xi#Portuguese#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Ex-BVB coach Favre jumps ahead of Fonseca in Newcastle running

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre is rated favourite for the Newcastle United job in Germany. The Swiss has been linked with the vacant manager's post after Steve Bruce's departure last week. In England, former Roma coach Paulo Fonseca is rated as favourite for the job. But BILD says the...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Spurs boss Nuno waiting to check on his South American players

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has not ruled out the possibility of his four South American players being involved at Newcastle on Sunday. Argentinian pair Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso, Colombia’s Davinson Sanchez and Brazil international Emerson Royal are travelling to London having been in South America for World Cup qualifiers over the last fortnight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah’s season so far – a player in the form of his life

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and his form has led to him being hailed as currently the best player in the world.The Egypt international, who grabbed a hat-trick in Sunday’s 5-0 Premier League win at Manchester United has scored in every game bar one this campaign.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Salah’s season so far.Form of his lifeSalah has scored 15 goals in 13 appearances. The only team to prevent him finding the net are Burnley, back on August 21. By comparison, in his first year at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Youri Tielemans’ stunning strike sets Leicester on the way to win at Brentford

Youri Tielemans showed why Leicester are desperate to tie him to a new contract and James Maddison scored his first goal of the season as the Foxes sank Brentford 2-1.Belgium international Tielemans hit a stunning long-range strike to open the scoring for Brendan Rodgers’ side.Mathias Jorgensen hauled Brentford level but Tielemans then helped tee up Maddison’s first goal since February to secure three points for the visitors.Victory rounded off a satisfying week for Leicester boss Rodgers following thrilling wins over Manchester United and Spartak Moscow.In fact the only thing that could make it sweeter would be the news that Tielemans,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Stadium stand collapses as Vitesse Arnhem fans celebrate victory

Vitesse Arnhem earned a narrow 1-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen in the latest Eredivisie fixture courtesy of a goal by Nikolai Baden Frederiksen. The Danish footballer’s first-half strike in the 16th minute gave Vitesse their fifth win of the season. They are currently 6th in the league with 16 points – 6 points adrift of Ajax Amsterdam who are sitting at the top of the table.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Watch: Nuno talks 100 days at Spurs; expected Newcastle atmosphere

Tottenham boss Nuno reflects on his first 100 days in charge. Nuno discusses his first 100 days since being appointed as Spurs manager ahead of Sunday's trip to Newcastle United. Spurs will be the first opponent for Newcastle since their takeover and Nuno expects a big match atmosphere for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nuno defends Tottenham selection policy for Europa Conference League

Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo does not think it is a risk to leave his big guns at home for the Europa Conference League trip to Vitesse Arnhem.Nuno has confirmed that none of the outfield players who started last weekend’s 3-2 win at Newcastle will travel to Holland for Thursday night’s game, instead staying in London to train with Sunday’s trip to West Ham in mind.It is a tactic Nuno has used before for the qualifying game with Pacos de Ferreira, where, although they lost 1-0 on the night, they won the following Premier League game against Wolves.Nuno says...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

“In the process”- Nuno gives positive injury update on 24-year-old attacker ahead of Newcastle clash

Nuno Espirito Santo has given the latest injury update on Steven Bergwijn ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s clash vs Newcastle United. Speaking in his press conference before the game against Newcastle United, Nuno Espirito Santo gave a fitness update on Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn. (h/t Football.london) Spurs have been lacking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tucsonpost.com

Europa Conference League: Horror night for Mourinho's Roma, Vitesse stun Spurs

Bodo [Norway], October 22 (ANI): AS Roma crashed to a humiliating 6-1 defeat against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League clash on Thursday at the Aspmyra Stadion. Tottenham Hotspur were also on the end of a surprise as they succumbed to Vitesse, but Feyenoord, PAOK, Gent, Maccabi Tel-Aviv and AZ Alkmaar were more impressive as they seized control of their groups.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Spurs boss Nuno: Vitesse experience good for Scarlett

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo admits Dane Scarlett needs to gain experience at the senior level. The 17-year-old was part of the Spurs side that lost to Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. But Nuno insists Scarlett will only benefit from such experiences. Asked if Scarlett was...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy