Go-Go’s drummer Gina Schock launching book tour next week promoting upcoming book, ‘Made in Hollywood’

Not all fans get an "insider" look at their favorite bands. But that's exactly the invitation Go-Go's drummer Gina Schock is extending with her new book, Made In Hollywood. "I've been wanting to put this book together for a really long time," Schock tells PEOPLE. "But the thought of it was just too much." With some help, she was able to compile her most-loved photos and memorabilia from her "treasure trove" into one colorful, behind-the-scenes look at the all-girl band that rose to prominence in the '80s and brought us "We Got the Beat" and "Our Lips Are Sealed." "My favorite moment is the entire book because everything in there means something to me," says Schock. Besides funny Polaroids and candid shots from tours, the book features essays from other band members, including bassist Kathy Valentine and lead singer Belinda Carlisle. And they aren't done yet. On Oct. 30, four days after the book's release, the Go-Go's will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, followed by more shows and a short tour with Billy Idol in the UK in 2022. "You get the five of us in one room, the energy is palpable," says Schock of the band's longtime connection. "We have this crazy chemistry that happens and you can't buy that."

MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO