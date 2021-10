FIFA, one of EA Sports’ most successful and longest-running sports game franchises, might soon be unable to use the FIFA name. According to a report in the New York Times, negotiations surrounding the licensing deal between the soccer governing body and the publishing giant are starting to crumble, with both sides citing grievances and desires that the other is unwilling to match. EA is reportedly already planning for a future without the FIFA name, though nothing is set in stone quite yet.

FIFA ・ 13 DAYS AGO