Lynn Sen. Crighton supports MBTA fare adjustments

LYNN — A Better City (ABC) has announced the release of a new report (Making Fares Work: Fare Promotions and Products for the Hybrid Commute), which looks to adjust fares for public transportation in Massachusetts; it already has the support of state Sen. Brendan Crighton (D-Lynn).

The report from ABC offers various recommendations for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), including the development and piloting of new, innovative fares.

“As we emerge from a pandemic that severely impacted public transit and exposed glaring inequities around transportation, now is the time to take action to improve the MBTA and ridership,” said Crighton. “The recommendations laid out by A Better City would encourage ridership through fare adjustments and incentive programs, at a time when commuters are cautiously returning to work while taking into consideration transit safety, cost, and congestion.”

On top of the fare adjustments, ABC believes that the MBTA needs to communicate the value of monthly fare packages. This is especially crucial as Massachusetts emerges from the pandemic, with pre-pandemic commuters tallying 1.2 million across the Greater Boston area, according to the report. The cost of transportation is likely to be a big factor as many employees return to offices and the new normal continues to evolve, Crighton’s office said.

Many employers are returning to work in a hybrid format after realizing the viability of working from home. While some employers might be returning to offices, it might not be at the same rate as it once was.

The report displays the need for flexible, affordable fare products that cater to hybrid commuters and move toward parity across MBTA fare products.

“The MBTA has to meet the moment with innovation and leadership. It must set the region’s public-transit system up for success with fares that meet riders’ needs and make the T the better choice over driving,” said Jarred Johnson, executive director of TransitMatters, a nonprofit organization that advocates for fast, frequent, reliable, and effective public transportation. “Let’s make fares work today, and start to reimagine fares for a vibrant, equitable regional public-transit system.”

