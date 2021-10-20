Lynn candidate profile: Who is George Meimeteas?

LYNN — Candidate for Ward 3 Councilor George Meimeteas moved to Lynn from Greece at the age of 6 and says he identifies himself as an all-around Lynn man who cares about the city.

A self-employed real estate broker, Meimeteas got his juris doctorate degree from the Massachusetts School of Law in 2020 and is currently finishing his Master of Business Administration from Fitchburg State University.

His wife works in the Lynn Public Schools and they have a 15-year-old son.

He said he is a family man who cares and listens to those around him.

Moving here from Greece at a young age, Meimeteas said he is a proud small-business owner, and knows many others in his ward with similar stories to his.

“It makes me extremely proud to share the American Dream with them,” he said.

One of Meimeteas’ favorite things about Ward 3 is its variety of businesses and the fact that people can walk the beach in the morning, play basketball at one of the parks, and end the night at one of the food establishments.

“I love Ward 3 and I love the people in it,” he said.

If elected, Meimeteas said he will fight for more resources to help address the pandemic’s economic fallout and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery for residents and businesses in Ward 3.

“We need a proven leader that will put an emphasis on the needs of Ward 3 residents and businesses, and I am that leader,” he said. “I will work directly with each neighborhood to build open communication with a direct emphasis on accountability. Accountability is ensuring our government services are high quality and our public properties are maintained in Ward 3.”

Having lived in the city for more than 40 years, Meimeteas said the city is his home and his passion, and he is willing to work with the mayor and other members of the City Council to make hard decisions necessary to lead Lynn in the right direction.

If elected, one issue Meimeteas plans to tackle in Ward 3 is its outdated infrastructure, which he said is a huge issue in the ward, so the residents and businesses can go about their business in a less restrictive way.

“We have to ensure that our focus is on the priorities that impact every family and business,” he said.

During his time campaigning and door knocking, Meimeteas said he has heard a variety of concerns from neighbors, including the state of King’s Beach and the parks and open spaces.

“Those on Lynn Shore Drive and close to the beach have concerns about the bacteria in our ocean and how they are heavily taxed for having access to the ocean that they are not able to use,” he said. “Those living close to our parks and open spaces have concerns with the cleanliness of these areas and the impact it has on their ability to use (them).”

Every neighbor he has encountered has mentioned improving the poor condition of the roads and the potholes as a concern as well, he added.

“I will put an emphasis on these (improvements) as your Ward 3 councilor,” he said. “We have to diversify our tax base to reduce residential tax rates and we have to improve our services and maintenance of our public buildings and roads.”

During law school, Meimeteas said the biggest thing was being able to listen to and work with clients, which is something he said he will do as a city councilor.

“I am honest, approachable … and always willing to listen,” he said. “I am asking for your vote, as I am a family man that cares about your family.”

Meimeteas is running against Coco Alinsug for the Ward 3 councilor seat, which was previously held by City Council President and mayoral candidate Darren Cyr.

