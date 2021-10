The Mountaineers entered the weekend desperate for a bounce-back win after coming out flat versus Texas Tech. From the second play on, the Mountaineers trailed and were dominated in all phases of the game. There aren’t many positive takeaways from this game for West Virginia as they limp into a much-needed bye week. The preseason optimism has evaporated as the Mountaineers need to scrape together four wins in the final six games just to make a bowl game. Let’s look at the numbers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO