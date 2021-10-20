The states that produce the most renewable energy

Report by IRENA and ILO underscores the jobs potential of an ambitious climate strategy and calls for comprehensive policies in support of a just transition. Renewable energy employment worldwide reached 12 million last year, up from 11.5 million in 2019, according to the eighth edition of Renewable Energy and Jobs: Annual Review 2021. The report was released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO) at a high-level opening of IRENA’s Collaborative Framework on Just and Inclusive Transitions, co-facilitated by the United States and South Africa.
