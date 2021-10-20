Granite vs. Quartz: How to Decide Which Material Is Best for Your Countertops

One of the most notable ways to upgrade your kitchen is to upgrade your countertops. Depending on how “all in” you want to go, you can opt for either countertop resurfacing or kitchen countertop replacement. Resurfacing is a good option if your existing countertops are relatively sturdy, but have cosmetic issues that are not fitting in with your kitchen. Perhaps they are the wrong color, or there may be some superficial scratches, or perhaps you have your heart set on different materials. At Angi, formerly known as Angie’s List, we have access to a wide range of countertop contractors in your area that can help you with your project as well as provide tips to get the look and feel you want while keeping your budget in mind.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO