SALISBURY, N.C. - The Coker women's cross country team competed at the Livingstone College XC Invitational on Friday (Oct. 15). The Cobras were led by junior Destiny Ingram, who posted a time of 22:58.0 to finish fourth for her first career Top-10 finish. She was followed by sophomore Stephani Forrester's time of 24:00.0 to finish 12th and fellow sophomore Catherine Cann's mark of 25:03.0 to finish 19th. Freshmen Taylor Marotta (24th) and Kessler Cutchin (26th) each contributed times of 26:29.0 and 26:30.1 respectively.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO