Steel Dynamics setting records for sales, income

By From Staff Reports
Evening Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE — Steel Dynamics Inc. achieved new records for sales and income in the July-September quarter, the company announced Monday. The company also broke records for operating income from its steel and steel fabrication divisions with $1.4 billion and $89 million, respectively. SDI operates a flat-roll steel mill...

