Chicago, IL

OLPH hosts major Catholic and Greek Orthodox prayer service

By Dave Oberhelman
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, and His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael, leader of the Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago, will preside at an ecumenical prayer service on Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Glenview. At 7 p.m. on Oct. 22, OLPH, 1775 Grove St., will...

www.dailyherald.com

ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
Grand Haven Tribune

St. Benedict Institute to host talk by 2 Catholic fiction authors

HOLLAND — The St. Benedict Institute will host authors Eleanor Bourg Nicholson and Rhonda Ortiz for a talk titled “Werewolves and Fainting Damsels: The Genius and Challenges of Genre Fiction” on Thursday, Oct. 21. It will take place at Hope College’s Winants Auditorium in Graves Hall, beginning at 7 p.m....
HOLLAND, MI
Chicago Sun-Times

Marion Flynn, corporate banker with passion for community service, dies at 69; staunch advocate for women in Catholic priesthood

There was not a social justice or community service organization in her North Shore community Marion Flynn wouldn’t volunteer with, advocate for or throw support behind. It was the nature of a woman who felt called to the priesthood and spent many years advocating for women to be ordained in the Catholic Church — an issue that continues to roil the church.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
City
Glenview, IL
Glenview, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
dixonpilot.com

Unique Traditions of the Eastern Orthodox Church

Of the three major branches of Christianity, Catholicism, and Protestantism are familiar to most Americans. They’re so ubiquitous, in fact, that it may not occur to everyone that there is a third branch. Unless you live in select metropolitan areas, you may have never come across Orthodox Christianity, the faith of many Southern and Eastern Europeans. The result of a schism with the original church, Orthodoxy is predominant among Greek, Russian, Serbian, Bulgarian, and Ukrainian Christians, to name a few. With its strong Greek heritage and long history, the Orthodox Church features a distinct brand of worship that sets it apart from Catholic and Protestant services. Here are just a few of the unique traditions of the Orthodox Church that you might not have known about.
RELIGION
FingerLakes1.com

Archbishop for Catholic Church gives blessing to service members to deny COVID-19 vaccine on grounds of “cooperation with evil”

Men and women in the military have sought legal advice regarding a religious exemption when it comes to being required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and it appears that their prayers have been answered. Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio stated in a press release, “The denial of religious accommodations, or punitive...
ROCHESTER, NY
Person
Pope Francis
Times-Leader

Orthodox patriarch in hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — The spiritual leader of the world’s 200 million Eastern Orthodox Christians was hospitalized Sunday in Washington on the first full day of a planned 12-day U.S. visit and will stay overnight, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said. The archdiocese said Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was preparing to...
RELIGION
University of Dallas News

United we stand: a night of prayer and worship at the Catholic Student Summit

As Fall Reading Day drew to a close, approximately 100 students from the University of Dallas gathered to attend the Catholic Student Summit, held in Victoria Park. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Catholic young adults from UD, Southern Methodist University and the University of North Texas convened to play yard games, listen to a talk given by Fr. Joseph Paul and lift their souls to God with some praise and worship led by junior pastoral ministry major Zach Weiss.
DALLAS, TX
pioneerpublishers.com

Gyros for heroes at Greek Orthodox church in Concord

CONCORD, CA (Oct. 18, 2021) —When it became clear that St. Demetrios church would once again have to postpone their annual Greek festival this year, its leaders decided to take action. The Greek Orthodox church channeled their energy to show their appreciation for local firefighters. Their Gyros for Heroes effort...
CONCORD, CA
University of Mary

One of America’s Top Catholic Journalists to Deliver Annual Prayer Day Keynote at the University of Mary

BISMARCK, ND — Any Catholic who follows some of the more popular Catholic news publications anticipates the stories written and insight provided by Kathryn Jean Lopez. She is a senior fellow at the National Review Institute where she directs the Center for Religion, Culture and Civil Society, and editor-at-large of National Review. Not only is she published by a wide variety of publications including the Wall Street Journal, America, Stars and Stripes, The National Catholic Register, First Things, but she is also a columnist at Our Sunday Visitor’s Newsweekly and on the advisory board of Angelus. Lopez is usually covering the hot topics of the Church and is constantly updating her followers on social media. In today’s social media world, when she speaks, the faithful listen and share with their friends.
BISMARCK, ND
Victoria Advocate

Catholic Diocese of Victoria to host Red Mass

The Catholic Diocese of Victoria will host its first Red Mass at 9 a.m. Nov. 7 at the Cathedral at Our Lady of Victory for all those who seek justice through various roles in the legal community, regardless of religious affiliation, according to a news release. In a letter, the...
VICTORIA, TX
belairnewsandviews.com

Greek food festival at Sts. Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church Oct. 16 & 17

Sts. Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church is hosting a “drive-thru” food festival noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 and noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 17. The festival features authentic Greek food, desserts. Seating will also be available. To pre-order, visit stsmm.org and click on the link to the menu. Please specify at the checkout process which day and time you will be picking up the order. The food festival will be held at 3714 Dublin Road in Darlington. For details, visit stsmm.org or follow them on Facebook.
DARLINGTON, MD
Anniston Star

Legion of Mary hosts prayer in the park on a Saturday afternoon

TALLADEGA — The Legion of Mary for St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Talladega prayed in Veterans Park on Saturday afternoon for world peace, joining other chapters from around the globe. According to Shelly Schillaci, the Legion of Mary is “the largest apostolic organization of lay people in the...
TALLADEGA, AL
Daily Mail

Path of righteousness... might be WRONG: Millions of Christians could have made the 500-mile Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in vain after study suggests sacred bones at its end may NOT actually belong to Saint James the Great

Since the 9th Century, the Camino de Santiago has been one of the most famous pilgrimages in the world – but all those footsteps may have been in vain. Bones which have long been believed to belong to Saint James the Great, one of Jesus Christ's Twelve Apostles, are held at the Cathedral de Santiago de Compostela in North-West Spain.
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Victoria Advocate

St. Theresa Catholic Church in LaSalle to host turkey dinner, festival

St. Theresa Catholic Church will host its annual turkey dinner and festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the La Salle Parish Hall, 4612 County Road 325 in LaSalle, according to a news release. The $12 plates will be catered by Werner’s of Shiner, and they will...
FESTIVAL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

