CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northbrook, IL

Northbrook Brewfest hits the spot

By Dave Oberhelman
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis one was for the adults. More than 500 people, 21 and older, enjoyed the inaugural Northbrook Brewfest at Village Green Park the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 16. A combined effort of the Village of Northbrook and...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

Lake County's first Raising Cane's opens in Gurnee

Lake County's first Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers location opened Tuesday morning in Gurnee at the strip mall anchored by Menard's at Grand Avenue just south of Gurnee Mills. Though the franchise is new to town, an effort has been made to give the spot a local feel. Memorabilia, photographs and objects related to Gurnee and the surrounding area cover the walls, including patches from Gurnee's police and fire departments framed next to a fire alarm and a poster from the opening day of Gurnee Mills on Aug. 8, 1991. There are also framed pages from old Warren Township High School yearbooks.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Daily Herald

Naperville Park District invites donations to the Pennies for Pies Drive Nov. 1-19

The Naperville Park District invites donations to the 15th annual Pennies for Pies drive from Nov. 1-19. From its inception in 2006, the goal of the "Pennies for Pies" campaign has been to encourage the community to make donations of any amount -- including pocket change -- to help fund the purchase of pumpkin pies to benefit residents in need through Loaves & Fishes Community Services. Donations may be made in person at select park district facilities or online at www.napervilleparks.org by clicking on "online registration" and then "donations."
NAPERVILLE, IL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
124K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy