Northbrook Brewfest hits the spot

Lake County's first Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers location opened Tuesday morning in Gurnee at the strip mall anchored by Menard's at Grand Avenue just south of Gurnee Mills. Though the franchise is new to town, an effort has been made to give the spot a local feel. Memorabilia, photographs and objects related to Gurnee and the surrounding area cover the walls, including patches from Gurnee's police and fire departments framed next to a fire alarm and a poster from the opening day of Gurnee Mills on Aug. 8, 1991. There are also framed pages from old Warren Township High School yearbooks.
