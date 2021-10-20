Northbrook Brewfest hits the spot

The Naperville Park District invites donations to the 15th annual Pennies for Pies drive from Nov. 1-19. From its inception in 2006, the goal of the "Pennies for Pies" campaign has been to encourage the community to make donations of any amount -- including pocket change -- to help fund the purchase of pumpkin pies to benefit residents in need through Loaves & Fishes Community Services. Donations may be made in person at select park district facilities or online at www.napervilleparks.org by clicking on "online registration" and then "donations."

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO