Tandem of Tyreke Davis, KD Davis leaving legacy while providing leadership for UNT's defense

The first big play of their partnership filling key roles in North Texas’ defense together is what linebacker KD Davis remembers most of his time playing next to Tyreke Davis, a friend more than a few people have assumed is his brother over the years.

Tyreke Davis barreled into the backfield in UNT’s season opener against Abilene Christian in 2019 and recovered a fumble.

“That was the first time we played next to each other,” KD Davis said. “It was a huge play that got us excited.”

That play is just one highlight in a partnership that has powered UNT’s defense over the last three years. Tyreke Davis is in his fourth season as a starter, while KD Davis is in his third. Both will be a key part of the Mean Green’s plans to pull out of a five-game losing streak on Saturday when UNT (1-5) hosts Liberty.

The Flames (5-2) feature one of the top quarterbacks in college football in Malik Willis, who is projected to be selected in the first round of next year’s NFL draft.

“The consistency they provide is the big thing,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said of what makes Tyreke Davis and KD Davis valuable. “When you have younger guys who don’t have a ton of experience, they’re going to make mistakes. Your veteran guys have to be very consistent, be the calming voice and have that positive energy. They’ve done a great job of that.”

UNT has needed leadership from its veterans more than ever in what has been a tough season for the Mean Green. A host of key players have gone down with injuries beginning in the preseason when running back Oscar Adaway III was lost for the year with a knee injury.

Wide receivers Jyarie Shorter and Tommy Bush have since gone down with injuries that have kept them out since the third week of the season.

The Mean Green have struggled without those players and will look to veterans, including Tyreke Davis and KD Davis, to get back on track against the Flames and Willis. The junior, Willis, is averaging 302.4 total yards per game.

“We take being leaders on this team seriously,” KD Davis said. “We want to help everyone get better and help the program improve. We put that on our shoulders.”

Both Tyreke Davis and KD Davis have shown throughout their careers that they can handle just about any challenge that comes their way. Phil Bennett arrived in the offseason to take over UNT’s defense and is the third coordinator the pair have played for in the last three seasons.

In consecutive seasons, Tyreke Davis, a fifth-year senior, has played nickel, linebacker and now the hybrid Eagle spot in Bennett’s scheme. KD Davis, a fourth-year junior, has had to adjust as well.

Both have been remarkably consistent despite facing the challenges of learning a new defense year after year.

KD Davis has 222 tackles in his career and was named an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection in 2019 and 2020. Tyreke Davis has 216 tackles and was named Honorable mention All-C-USA in 2019.

The experience both have gained gives them insight into what it will take for UNT to turn its season around and how to steer the program in the right direction.

“If we are having problems as a team on or off the field, he would be the first person I would call, and I would be the first person he would call,” KD Davis said.

The pair’s relationship has grown over the years to bridge the gap between the differences in the way they were raised.

“We are both chill as far as our personalities but come from two different backgrounds.” KD Davis said. “Tyreke always had a father figure and parents who were involved. I never had a father figure in my life. We grew up a little different.”

The two have created a bond despite those differences.

“That’s my dog,” Tyreke Davis said of KD Davis. “On or off the field, he will be there for me. That’s the way it is with most of us. I’m going to cherish those relationships.”

Freshman cornerback Upton Stout is just one of UNT’s young players who look to Tyreke Davis and KD Davis to set the tone for the program.

“They bring a lot of leadership and want to make sure everything is perfect,” Stout said. “They get on guys to make sure that happens. That’s the type of leadership we need in the locker room.”

“I look at them as big brothers and am always trying to pick up pieces of their games.”

Tyreke Davis and KD Davis match well on the field because of their skillsets.

KD Davis is a big hitter and is most effective near the line of scrimmage. He is tied for first in C-USA with 10.0 tackles for loss and is also tied for fourth nationally on a per game basis with an average of 1.67.

KD Davis ranks first among UNT players with 54 tackles with Tyreke Davis just behind him on the Mean Green’s leaders list with 35. Tyreke Davis’ biggest strength is his versatility and ability in pass coverage.

UNT quarterback Austin Aune said Tyreke Davis is the more vocal of the two, while KD Davis fills the role of holding teammates accountable.

“We have great chemistry after playing together all these years,” KD Davis said. “We know what we are good at and what we need to work on. We know that if one of us doesn’t make a play, the other will.”

They’ve made more than a few plays between them and have always enjoyed being on the field together when they change a game with a sack or interception.

“When one of us makes a play we have our celebrations,” Tyreke Davis said.

That energy is evident not only in games but also in practices.

“KD and Tyreke are vocal players and get everybody going,” UNT cornerback John Davis Jr. said. “Our defense feeds off their energy every game, every practice. They have great motors and are really, really great players and are great guys to follow. They lead by example. You’ve seen Tyreke and KD make play after play in every game.”

Their contributions have been critical on and off the field for UNT in a season the Mean Green have needed their leadership during trying times.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished,” KD Davis said. “We have given it our all. We don’t play the same, but the love that we have for the game and our will to succeed is the same.”

Just like their last names.

“We have been asked about it a lot since 2018, especially when we played right beside each other,” KD Davis said. “People would see us on TV and ask about it.

“My family and everybody back home thought it was cool.”