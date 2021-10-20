Horizon Chase Turbo – Senna Forever Content Now Available

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, which includes enhanced versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will be available digitally on November 11 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Physical editions becoming available on December 7 for PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The upgraded mechanics include modern control upgrades, improvements to targeting and lock on, updated weapon wheels and improved minimap with waypoints. The Switch version will include some specific controls such as Gyro aiming and touch screen functionality. The games will maintain their original look but will include a rebuilt lighting and shadow system, improved weather system, upgraded vehicle and character models and higher resolution with improved textures. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition will be available on Xbox through Game Pass on November 11 and Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition will be available on PlayStation Now December 7. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition will set you back $59.99.
