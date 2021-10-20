Horizon Chase Turbo – Senna Forever Content Now Available

Whether you're gaming on Xbox Series X or Xbox One, you have a wide selection of controllers to choose from. Microsoft's approach to the Series X|S was to make every accessory backwards (and forwards) compatible. While you can't go wrong with the updated Xbox controller that comes with the console, there are plenty of other options out there that are worth checking out. From the accessibility-focused Xbox Adaptive controller and the premium Xbox Elite Series 2 controller to the growing numer of third-party alternatives, it's no easy task finding the best one for you. That's why we've collected all of the best Xbox Series X controllers that can make your favourite first-person shooter, fighting game, and other titles more comfortable.

