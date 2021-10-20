CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Horizon Chase Turbo – Senna Forever Content Now Available

By Jeremy Peeples on October 20, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest piece of new content is available for Horizon Chase Turbo – and it’s massive. Beyond having the traditional selection of cars and tracks alongside the rookie series content and summer vibes...

hardcoregamer.com

lifewire.com

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Gets a Ton of Free and Paid Content

Nintendo is adding a ton of new downloadable content (DLC) to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, both free and paid, on November 5. According to the announcement in a Nintendo Direct presentation on Friday, the free content includes fan-favorite NPCs Brewster and Kapp'n, gyroids, new shops, DIY cooking recipes, and more. After the update, Brewster will open a café on the museum's second floor and serve some java for you and your friends once you do Blathers a certain favor. Kapp'n will take you to remote islands on his boat.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Desperados III is now available on PlayStation

This real-time tactical game developed by Mimimi games takes you to the American West alongside John Cooper in the quest for redemption. Travel through exciting locations with your gang and their skills that will help you achieve your goals. For non-subscribers, Desperados III is available from your reseller or in...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now Wii Fit

Prep your sweat bands and yoga mats. Nintendo will add community stretching to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Frankly, it’s adorable, and something I never knew I needed. It’s one of many features being added to New Horizons with its major Nov. 5 update. Soon, we’ll be able to kick up...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

EVE Online is Now Available for Mac

CCP Games has announced EVE Online is now available for Mac, meaning the game is natively playable both on Mac OS and even Apple’s new M1 chip architecture. While EVE Online is now available for Mac, the long-running space MMORPG of sorts is entirely free to play. Furthermore, CCP has enabled a special daily login reward campaign to all players, with new boosters, skins, and more up for grabs. The new promotion is running until October 19.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turbo#Senna Forever#Steam
totalgamingaddicts.com

NACON Revolution X Is Now Available

The Nacon Revolution X was announced almost a year ago, and it’s finally available to purchase. NACON has been making its well-received Revolution range for many years, but until now, they’ve only been available for PlayStation and PC. The Revolution X is an officially licensed Designed for Xbox model, which brings wired low-latency responsiveness and an excellent feature set to Team Green.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Horizon Chase pays tribute to legendary race driver Ayrton Senna in new Senna Forever expansion

Horizon Chase, Brazilian studio AQUIRIS' arcade racing game, has launched a new expansion titled "Senna Forever" as a fitting tribute to legendary race driver Ayrton Senna. This new update arrives just in time for the 30th Anniversary of his third world championship win, letting players experience the milestones of his career on consoles and mobile platforms.
MOTORSPORTS
Gamespot

Best Xbox Controllers Available Now

Whether you're gaming on Xbox Series X or Xbox One, you have a wide selection of controllers to choose from. Microsoft's approach to the Series X|S was to make every accessory backwards (and forwards) compatible. While you can't go wrong with the updated Xbox controller that comes with the console, there are plenty of other options out there that are worth checking out. From the accessibility-focused Xbox Adaptive controller and the premium Xbox Elite Series 2 controller to the growing numer of third-party alternatives, it's no easy task finding the best one for you. That's why we've collected all of the best Xbox Series X controllers that can make your favourite first-person shooter, fighting game, and other titles more comfortable.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

God of War Officially Announced for PC, Coming January 2022

Santa Monica Studios and PlayStation Studios today announced that the acclaimed God of War is coming to PC early next year. The 2018 title was a huge hit when it launched on PS4 three years ago. To date, the game has sold over 19.5 million copies worldwide and garnered universal acclaim. On January 14, 2022, a whole new group of players will get to explore the legendary title on PC through either the Epic Games Store or Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Humble Fighting Juggernauts Bundle Now Available

A new Humble Bumble is available focusing on fighting games – a rarity for humble bundles beyond publisher-centric bundles. The $1 tier offers up One Finger Death Punch 2, while beating the average of about $20 gets you Mortal Kombat XL and Slap City. The best overall value is paying $12 outright to get those three offerings alongside Killer Instinct, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, SoulCalibur VI, and 70% off of its first season pass and 60% off of its second season pass.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Forza Horizon 5 Preload Available Now, File Size Revealed (And It's Huge)

Microsoft's next big exclusive, Forza Horizon 5, is available now to preload, and that means the racing game's file size has been revealed as well--and it is very big. Forza Horizon 5 caps out at 116 GB on Xbox One, which is bigger than the file size on Xbox Series X|S and PC (103 GB). Explaining this, Microsoft said it was able to optimize the game's assets for "higher bandwidth streaming" thanks to the SSD on Series X|S, which reduced the overall size. The SSD also helps Forza Horizon 5 have faster loading times.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Among Us Heads to PlayStation, Xbox Consoles in December

Innersloth’s social betrayal game may have seen its biggest spike in popularity last year, but Among Us has had a fairly busy 2021 as well, with a brand new map, bigger player lobbies and multiple physical collector’s editions. Now, the indie studio is looking to wrap up this year with...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Release Date Announced For Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, which includes enhanced versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will be available digitally on November 11 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Physical editions becoming available on December 7 for PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The upgraded mechanics include modern control upgrades, improvements to targeting and lock on, updated weapon wheels and improved minimap with waypoints. The Switch version will include some specific controls such as Gyro aiming and touch screen functionality. The games will maintain their original look but will include a rebuilt lighting and shadow system, improved weather system, upgraded vehicle and character models and higher resolution with improved textures. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition will be available on Xbox through Game Pass on November 11 and Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition will be available on PlayStation Now December 7. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition will set you back $59.99.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

CARRION for PS4 now available

The PlayStation 4 version of reverse horror game CARRION is now available via PlayStation Store for $19.99, publisher Devolver Digital and developer Phobia Game Studio announced. CARRION first launched for Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam in July 2020. Here is an overview of the game, via Devolver Digital:
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Take a Look at a Brand New Pokemon Form Revealed Through Recovered Lost Footage

A couple days ago we got a look at some broken camera footage of a mysterious never before seen Pokemon. At the time, not much could be made out, but thanks to the work of Professor Oak we’ve gotten to see the brand new footage clear as can be. This presents a brand new Hisuian form for Zorua and Zoroark, who we now know to be Normal and Ghost type. The two are a gorgeous white and red in color, with mysterious powers we’ll likely learn more about as time goes on.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Little Big Planet 3 Now Has All The Content From Little Big Planet 1 & 2 Available For Free To All Players

After the Little Big Planet servers were relentlessly attacked, the decision was made to shut them down in order to secure any private information that could have potentially be accessed through them, but the content from them is not all lost as all the content from Little Big Planet 1 & 2 are now both available in Little Big Planet 3 for free, for all players.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Five More Specialists Featured in Latest Battlefield 2042 Trailer

Last month, DICE showed off four of the ten specialists that would be available to play as at Battlefield 2042’s launch, as well as the game’s beta that took place earlier this month. Now, the Swedish developer is ready to show off five new specialists in the trailer below, each...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Review: Victrix Gambit Dual Core Tournament Controller

There are many wired Xbox and PC controllers on the market — and PDP makes a lot of good ones. Their Victrix line, however, is being used for one of the most unique-looking and modular controllers on the market. The Gambit Dual Core Tournament Controller features a lot of customization — including in areas that we haven’t seen a lot of attention being paid to yet. The faceplate, d-pad, and both left and right sticks are swappable — and players can easily adjust trigger stops and choose to have two or four back-button setups or just pop the plate out for a unique controller setup.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Nintendo Answers Important Questions for Upcoming Online Expansion

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the brand new NSO expansion which includes N64, Genesis and many other little bonuses. Since there have been so many questions they’ve opened up a full page that runs downs a lot of what players are hoping to learn about, and it’s fairly informative for those looking to learn more. It goes over regions it’s available in, how upgrading will work, what’s included and many more things people are waiting to hear about in a nice organized fashion.
BEAUTY & FASHION

