Book worms, rejoice! The Louisiana Book Festival is just around the corner and this year, it’s going virtual! Beginning on October 30 through November 14, new content will be added to the Louisiana Book Festival website every weekend with panels and presentations featuring over 80 authors and presenters. To celebrate the return of the Louisiana Book Festival, Visit Baton Rouge has rounded up the best book club reads – either by Louisiana authors or set in Louisiana – that will be featured on virtual panels at the 2021 Louisiana Book Festival.

