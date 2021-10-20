CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden on nearly $2 trillion spending proposal: ‘We shouldn’t even talk about the numbers’

By Kyle Morris
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden traveled to his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday where he repeated the claim that his Build Back Better agenda will cost zero dollars, suggesting Americans should not even be bothered with the price tag. "When you talk about the number, we shouldn't even...

