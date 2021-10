FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A month after a bill proposal from Senate Democrats, the vote from the senate is in. Senate Republicans have blocked a bill that Senator Joe Manchin worked at the forefront of, known as the Freedom to Vote Act. It stems from the For the People Act and this election bill has many goals. The main factor being to make voting less challenging in minority communities and rural areas as well as for elders and those in the military.

MARION COUNTY, WV ・ 6 DAYS AGO