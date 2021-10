A Senator from New Hampshire is trying to level the field when it comes to military uniform costs that women face while serving our country. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., has introduced a bill along with Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, that would require the Department of Defense to have consistent criteria for items that are considered “uniquely military” across all branches of the military and for all genders, The Associated Press reported.

MILITARY ・ 12 HOURS AGO