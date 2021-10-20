4 Wheel Parts to offer truck, jeep accessories near Stonebriar Centre mall in Frisco

Macy's opened its third off-mall store format in the Dallas-Fort Worth area Oct. 25 with its Market by Macy's at the Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center. Market by Macy's is a smaller store than what is found at traditional malls. It offers a curated assortment of branded fashion for men, women and kids as well as home, beauty and gift items, according to a news release. A ribbon-cutting will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 29 with Flower Mound Mayor Derek France at the store at 6101 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 500, Flower Mound. The newly renovated Market by Macy's Southlake, which is located at 321 State St. in Southlake, will have its ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Oct. 29. The third DFW-area Market by Macy's opened in January in Fort Worth. 469-794-3130. www.macys.com.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO