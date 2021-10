Frisco ISD staff and its board of trustees reviewed how many employees left and joined the district during the last hiring season. In a special meeting on Oct. 22, the district reviewed labor statistics from May 22 to Sept. 16. FISD had 857 resignations out of 8,070 staff members during that time, according to a presentation given by Chief Human Resources Officer Pamela Linton.

FRISCO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO