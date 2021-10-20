CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Chats to play three shows in Tasmania

Punknews.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chats are going to play three shows in...

www.punknews.org

Comments / 0

Related
smilepolitely.com

Easter to play a reunion show

10 years after the release of Demonstration, Easter will be returning after a long hiatus for one night only to play a show at The Empty Bottle in Chicago. The show is December 3rd, at 10 p.m. with support from Nervous Passenger. Tickets go on sale this Friday, so keep an eye out on the Eventbrite page.
CHICAGO, IL
Punknews.org

The Copyrights

I’ll have to admit right away that I’m just a casual listener of The Copyrights. I have a couple of their records, but I don’t know the band well enough to give a profound synopsis of the band’s history and discography in comparison to Alone in a Dome, their first album since 2014. But what I can say is that these 12 pop-punk songs have convinced me that I should definitely take the time to check out the rest of their albums.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Punk Rock Bowling 2021 - Day 3

Day Three of Punk Rock Bowling began with perhaps the biggest “challenge set” for the entire weekend. The dare? Blag Dahlia was tasked with doing a three hour brunch acoustic set… in the morning… to a bunch of hungry people… who were most likely hungover. I got to the eatery in the Downtown Grand to find that the place was already packed with a line wrapping around the casino floor. Luckily, I got there just in time to get a seat. Many other people were not as fortunate, sadly.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

After The Fall: “Break A Leg” and “Adios Amigo”

We are thrilled to bring to you an double single premiere for Albany, NY punks After The Fall. "Break A Leg" and "Adios Amigo". are two tracks that will be off of the band's upcoming full-length album titled Isolation. The album was produced by Andrew Berlin at The Blasting Room.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tasmania#The Chats#The Band
Punknews.org

Rauli V releases “Bonnie and Clyde” video

Baltimore/DC based alternative rock singer-songwriter Rauli V has released a video for his new song "Bonnie and Clyde". The video was shot by Christian Lawrence and Wesley Ingraham. The song is available digitally. Rauli V released his first single "Can't FeeL" in August of this year. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Classics of Love play show, might change name

On Friday, Classics of Love played a house show in the LA area. The band has not played a show in a number of years and it is their first show since the release of World of Burning Hate [EP] in 2020. . The lineup was the "new" version of...
ROCK MUSIC
Punknews.org

A Wilhelm Scream announce Quebec shows

A Wilhelm Scream is heading to Quebec, Canada for two dates in February 2022. Tickets to these two dates will be on sale this Friday. The band released Partycrasher in 2013. See below to see the announcement.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Like A Motorcycle cover The Screamers

Halifax based punk rockers Like A Motorcycle have released a cover of "122 Hours of Fear" by The Screamers. The cover is available digitally. The band are currently working on their new album. Like A Motorcycle released their album Dead Broke in 2020. Check out the song below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Punknews.org

Green Day announce ‘The BBC Sessions’ live album, release track

Green Day have announced that they will be releasing a live album called The BBC Sessions. The album features songs recorded during their 1994, 1996, 1998, and 2001 sessions for the BBC at Maida Vale. The album will be out December 10 and will be available on double LP vinyl as well as digitally and on CD. The band have released a video for "2000 Light Years Away" that was recorded live on June 08, 1994. Green Day will be touring Europe and the UK with the Hella Mega Tour in 2022 and last released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Respire release “Catacombs Part II” video

Toronto based Respire have released a video for "Catacombs Part II". The video was directed and produced by Vanessa Gloux. The song is off their album Black Line that was released in 2020. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

DFMK cancel FEST performance

"We are sad to announce that unfortunately we have to cancel our participation in FEST 19, we had a mishap with our passports and we will not be able to fly. We are going to miss all our friends and all the bands that were going to share the stage with and a big thanks to Tony and to Boca Fiesta for considering us. This time it was going to be our fifth participation in this festival, but hopefully for next year we will be back in Floridian lands. This is just a small setback, but we have several things cooking, so see you in 2022. PEACE"
FESTIVAL
Punknews.org

Rise Against announce live EP, release song

Rise Against have announced that they will be releasing a live EP. The EP is called Nowhere Sessions and features covers of "Fortunate Son" by Creedence Clearwater Revival and "Hybrid Moments" by The Misfits along with live versions of songs from their new album. The EP will be out November 12. The band have also released the live version of "Talking To Ourselves" and have announced a handful of European dates. Rise Against released Nowhere Generation earlier this year. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

The Copyrights release video for "Part of the Landscape"

The Copyrights have released a video for "Part of the Landscape." That's off Alone In A Dome out today via Fat Wreck Chords. You can check that out below. We also recently spoke to the band. You can check out that interview right here.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Stream The Filthy Radicals' new EP, “Freedom 45”

Toronto based ska punks The Filthy Radicals are releasing a new EP called Freedom 45. The four song EP was produced and mastered by Andrew DeNure and Doug Nahrgang. Trumpet player Molly Vaclav said of the EP,. "Fast and crass, blastin' brass, smells like ass; this release checks all the...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Dream Nails release “They/Them” video

Dream Nails have released a video for their new song "They/Them". The video was shot, directed and edited by non-binary filmmaker and drag performer Bobo Lai. The song is available digitally via Dine Alone Records and Alcopop! Records. Dream Nails released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Every Time I Die release “Thing With Feathers” video

Every Time I Die have released a video for their song "Thing With Feathers". The video was directed by Brandon Dermer. The song features Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra and is off their new album Radical that is out now via Epitaph Records. Every Time I Die will be touring the US this November and December and will be touring North America with Underoath in 2022 and the UK with The Bronx in 2022. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Slam Dunk Festival announce festival line-up

English punk music festival Slam Dunk Festival announced the line- up for their summer 2022 festivals. Alexisonfire, Rancid, The Used, The Story So Far, The Wonder Years, Hot Water Music, The Vandals and much more is set to appear on June 3rd in Leeds and on June 4th in Hatfield Park, UK. You can click here to get more information on the event.
ENTERTAINMENT
Punknews.org

Maid of Ace release new video

Maid Of Ace have released a new video for the song "Nostalgia." That's off Live Fast Or Die, which is out now. You can see the video below.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy