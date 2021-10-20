CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

How to Hold a Fork—American vs. European Table Etiquette

By Hannah Twietmeyer
Taste Of Home
Taste Of Home
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The rules of table etiquette can be confusing. Yes, there’s a purpose for all the forks and spoons at your place setting, but what’s the right way to hold your utensils? Like there’s a correct way to hold a glass bottle, there’s also a rule for how to hold a...

www.tasteofhome.com

Comments / 24

People'sChamp
4d ago

we eat how we like don't need anyone telling me how to use utensils.I figure as long as we're not wearing our food we alright.

Reply
5
Kathy
4d ago

Can't eat without a knife. Use it to push food onto fork. Fork left, knife right. Born and raised in USA. Brothers are both lefties. Maybe reason...

Reply
2
Kevin's Back in Town
4d ago

very interesting article. i prefer the european method while dining with friends and family but will settle for cut-and-switch while dining with people of a lower status.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
MotorBiscuit

The Differences Between American and European Semi-Trucks

You don’t have to be a trucker to see the glaring differences between American semi-trucks versus European semi-trucks. Each has a distinct shape and style that serve different driving purposes. And because of differences in regulations and roads, European trucks wouldn’t work in the states, and American trucks wouldn’t work in Europe. Let’s take a look at the details and differences of semi-trucks from different parts of the world.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Americans#European#Guardian
marinmagazine.com

New Rules: Etiquette for Pandemic Entertaining

The pandemic has done a number on us — our mental health, our psyches, our jobs and even our manners. We spoke with etiquette expert Lisa Grotts to decipher a few clues about how to be a great host — and guest — in today’s weird, where-did-all-the-manners-go, world. Lisa Grotts,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
soyacincau.com

From tap to table: How does HappyFresh work?

This post is brought to you by HappyFresh. Online grocery shopping is more prevalent than ever. It’s both a time-saver and an important tool in maintaining social distancing while still getting your necessities. But the problem with online grocery shopping is that you can never be sure that you’re getting the best of what’s available.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Woman's World

Finding This $1 Coin In Your Spare Change Could Score You Over $10,000

We’re all guilty of throwing loose change around the house without giving it so much as a second glance. But the next time you just toss it in a jar or piggy bank and call it a day, you may want to rifle through your haul for a few minutes. It turns out that if you have what’s called a Flowing Hair dollar in your midst, you could walk away with an easy five-figure payday.
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

How the US faces catastrophic defeat by China or Russia in a hypersonic Third World War

The recent test of a hypersonic nuclear-capable missile by China is a reminder that any future major war between great powers will look very different to the last. In addition to hypersonic weapons - launched into space and gliding to targets - we can probably also expect Artificial Intelligence "drone swarms", and autonomous rockets delivering vehicles and supplies to battlefields.
MILITARY
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have Any of These 16 Cookies at Home, Throw Them Away, FDA Says

If you love sweets, there are few things more enjoyable than that first bite of a delicious cookie. And while the effects of those treats on your waistline may be your biggest concern when digging into a desert, that may not be the only trouble you find yourself in when satisfying your sweet tooth. A company whose desserts are sold throughout the U.S. has just recalled 16 of its cookies due to the risk they may pose to customers. Read on to discover which treats are being pulled from shelves and what to do if you have them at home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Derrick

Brother, can you spare a coin — a $1 trillion one?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some politicians think they've found a silver bullet for the impasse over the debt limit, except the bullet is made of platinum: Mint a $1 trillion coin, token of all tokens, and use it to flood the treasury with cash and drive Republicans crazy. Even its serious...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Beautiful Cat Breed In The World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
ANIMALS
Business Insider

A Florida restaurant chain says staff got bigger tips after it hired a $1,000-a-month robot to carry plates. The robot gives servers more time with customers, the owner said.

A restaurant chain in Florida says staff received more tips after it began paying for a $1,000-a-month robot to carry plates, The New York Times reported on Tuesday. Carlos Gazitua, owner and CEO of Sergio's Restaurant chain, told The Times that he added Softbank's Servi robot to one of his restaurants in July when he was struggling to find workers.
FLORIDA STATE
Popular Mechanics

This Photo Sums Up America’s Advantage Over China in the Indo-Pacific

The U.S., U.K., Australia, and Japan recently participated in a giant naval exercise. The Maritime Partnership Exercise 2021 included three aircraft carriers from three different countries. Russia and China mirrored the exercise one day later off the coast of Japan. Navies from four of the largest democracies in the world...
MILITARY
Taste Of Home

Taste Of Home

Milwaukee, WI
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Taste of Home is dedicated to its community of home cooks. By sharing food trends, tips, stories and beloved recipes, we strive to bring family and friends together through a love of delicious meals.

 https://www.tasteofhome.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy