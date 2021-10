In June 2019, the Board of Regents approved a $500 per semester fee for all international students with F or J visa status on the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus. The fee was originally designed “to address increased costs and expansion of services during a time of declining state support and pressures on the university’s finances.” Activist groups on campus have since criticized the University for the fee and for what they said was a lack of transparency about what services the funds would be financing.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO