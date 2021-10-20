Crash claims life of Athens man

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Athens man Saturday in Henderson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the fatal crash around 9:55 p.m. Oct. 16 on US-175 approximately one and a half miles northwest of the city of Larue.

The investigator’s preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on US-175 when the vehicle went off the roadway to the right. The driver over corrected to the left, side skidded across the roadway and entered the median where it struck a concrete drainage culvert and overturned.

The unrestrained driver, Dylan Ray Fortner, 28, of Athens was pronounced at the scene by Judge Adams and was taken to Hannigan Smith Funeral Home in Athens.