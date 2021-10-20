CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, TX

Crash claims life of Athens man

By From Staff Reports
Athens Daily Review
Athens Daily Review
 6 days ago

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Athens man Saturday in Henderson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the fatal crash around 9:55 p.m. Oct. 16 on US-175 approximately one and a half miles northwest of the city of Larue.

The investigator’s preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on US-175 when the vehicle went off the roadway to the right. The driver over corrected to the left, side skidded across the roadway and entered the median where it struck a concrete drainage culvert and overturned.

The unrestrained driver, Dylan Ray Fortner, 28, of Athens was pronounced at the scene by Judge Adams and was taken to Hannigan Smith Funeral Home in Athens.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory panel OKs Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11

A smaller dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine cleared its first regulatory hurdle Tuesday for use in young children, after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted to recommend it for emergency use authorization for those ages 5 to 11. The 17-0 vote, with one abstention, will now go to...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Coroner IDs suspect in Boise mall shooting that killed 2

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in a Boise mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday. The Ada County Coroner identified the suspected shooter as Jacob Bergquist, a 27-year-old Boise man. Coroner Dotti Owens said Bergquist’s cause of death was still pending, but he died late Tuesday morning at a hospital.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Henderson County, TX
City
Athens, TX
City
Larue, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Henderson County, TX
Crime & Safety
Athens, TX
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Police monitoring Brian Laundrie last month thought he had come home. It was his mom.

Police in North Port, Florida, have admitted that they made a mistake while monitoring Brian Laundrie's movements from his home last month. Investigators trained cameras on the Laundrie residence after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing by her family in New York on Sept. 11. Laundrie had returned to Florida without her from their cross-country road trip Sept. 1, police said.
NORTH PORT, FL
CBS News

Biden campaigns with McAuliffe ahead of Virginia's gubernatorial election

President Biden campaigned Tuesday night with Virginia's Democratic nominee for governor, Terry McAuliffe. The race between McAuliffe and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin is in a virtual tie heading into next week's election. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe discusses the race and why it's so close with CBSN anchor Elaine Quijano.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Accident#Chevrolet
Athens Daily Review

Athens Daily Review

Athens, TX
1K+
Followers
99
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Athens Daily Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy