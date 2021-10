A violent night in Shreveport on Monday (10/18/21) when, 3 people were shot in 2 separate incidents. The shootings happened within an hour of each other. The first call came in at 6:37pm and responders were summoned to the 200 block of East Dudley Drive. The major incident report indicates that someone drove by and opened fire on people sitting outside on East Dudley between Alexander Avenue and Cornwell Avenue. While in route to that, another call came in from a man, saying he'd driven away from the scene of the shooting, and had been injured.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO