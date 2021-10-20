CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution for kids

Cover picture for the articleThe White House released plans to vaccinate kids, ages 5 to 11, from COVID-19...

COVID-19 vaccines for kids could soon be on the way. What does that mean?

Elementary-aged children are much closer to gaining access to a COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, an advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted in favor of recommending emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children five to 11 years old. The meeting delved into data from Pfizer’s...
White House releases plans to vaccinate 28 million kids aged 5-11 against Covid using smaller needles: Children could be fully vaccinated with double Pfizer shot before Christmas

The White House released its plans on Wednesday for vaccinating 28 million children between ages five and 11 against COVID-19. In the next few weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to decide whether or not to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine in younger kids in the next few weeks, meaning children could be fully vaccinated by Christmas.
Arizona details plans for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for 600,000 kids

PHOENIX — State health officials said they're ready to distribute hundreds of thousands of coronavirus vaccines to children once they get the green light from federal regulators. If approved, 28 million kids would be eligible for a low-dose version of the Pfizer vaccine. According to the state, there are 600,000...
Covid plan C has been discussed in government, top health official admits

A senior scientific adviser to Boris Johnson’s government has admitted that the idea of so-called ‘plan C’ restrictions has been discussed should the surge in Covid cases get worse.Ministers have denied reports that the government is preparing plan C curbs that would ban the mixing of households in England this winter if cases continued to rise.But Prof Lucy Chappell, chief scientific adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care, told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that further measures beyond plan B had been “proposed”.Asked by MPs if there was a plan C in government, Prof Chappell said: “It...
Maricopa County is planning ahead to get kids vaccinated for COVID-19

A Food and Drug Administration panel is expected to meet next week to consider emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. Maricopa County Public Health is already making a plan to get Arizona children vaccinated. Marcy Flanagan, executive director of Maricopa County Public Health,...
