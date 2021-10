A glitch in Destiny 2 has been found in which players can give themselves infinite orbs and a number of other advantages that break a good amount of the game’s core content. This easy-to-perform glitch, called the min/max glitch, is only doable on PC. Bungie, the creator of the game, addressed this glitch over the weekend, saying that it’s working on a fix and until then, players who recreate it will be met with punishments.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO