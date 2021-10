DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- You might think fishing from a kayak would be an uncomfortable, tippy kind of thing, but not if you use a fishing kayak that’s designed for the job. “They are extremely comfortable to fish out of,” says Paul Weber, 64, of Detroit Lakes, who has been enjoying the hobby for several years now and has two fishing kayaks of his own. “These are not very fast kayaks, they’re kind of like barges, very stable. You can stand up in them if you want to — I don’t, but you can. They have straps to help you stand up from the seat.”

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO