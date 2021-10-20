CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
INC. VILLAGE OF RUSSELL GARDENS

NOTICE OF BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Inc. Village of Russell Gardens will hold a meeting virtually on the 4th day of November 2021 at 8:00 P.M. in the evening. In accordance with Governor Hochulís legislation (S.50001/A.40001) extending virtual access to public...

Great Neck Library Nominating Committee to be eliminated after public vote

The Great Neck Library’s Nominating Committee will be removed after more than 500 people voted for a measure to do so during the library’s annual election on Monday. Advocates of the proposal to eliminate the longstanding committee stressed a need to have more transparency at the library. A total of 526 people voted to eliminate the committee, while 391 voted to keep it.
Editorial 7: Peter Fishkind for North Hempstead Town Board, District 5

Great Neck residents Peter Fishkind and David Adhami are both litigation lawyers seeking office for the first time to succeed Town Councilwoman Lee Seeman, who is not running for re-election in the 5th District. Fishkind, a Democrat, stepped down from a prominent law firm where he handled individual, institutional and...
Resident concerned about noise from Jericho Avenue bar proposal

A resident living near a proposed bar and lounge on Jericho Turnpike described his many concerns about the proposal to the Mineola Board of Trustees. The trustees held a public hearing last Wednesday on Indira Singh’s application for a special use permit to operate a lounge-type restaurant that serves alcohol at 174 Jericho Turnpike. Currently, the For Birds Only pet store is at the location, and part of the property will need to be renovated if approved by the board.
It Takes a Village

It truly has “taken a village” over the past 18 months to envision and establish the Puʻuhonua o Waiʻanae’s (POW) Farm Village. Community, government and other stakeholders worked together to build a Waiʻanae Valley Road community for houseless families. The project created a place of hope, resiliency, and a sense of renewal, which aligns with the values of G70, Hawai‘i’s leading multi-discipline design firm, and one of the partners in this effort.
Village of Oswego Village Board met Aug. 17

Village of Oswego Village Board met Aug. 17. President Troy Parlier called the meeting to order at 7:26 p.m. and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America. ROLL CALL. Board Members Physically Present: President Troy Parlier; Trustees Tom Guist, Kit Kuhrt, James Marter...
PUBLIC HEARING: Zoning Board of Appeals Village of South Floral Park

PUBLIC HEARING Zoning Board of Appeals Village of South Floral Park. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Village of South Floral Park will hold a Public Hearing on November 8, 2021 at 6:00 PM, remotely, via videoconference only, with no ìin personî location, as authorized pursuant to NYS †Legislation (S.50001/A.40001), signed by Governor Hochul September 2, 2021, for:††††Application of Shaun Walsh, as owner of the premises at 380 Marguerite Avenue11 Press Street, South Floral Park, New York, shown on Nassau County Land & Tax Map as Section 32, Block 336, Lot 89, for the following zoning area variance in connection with a proposed one-story addition to an existing single-family dwelling being reconstructed after fire damage: (i) where Village Code Section 210-9 requires a rear yard setback of 15í, the proposed reconstructed dwelling would provide only 2í10î.† The application and plans are on file in the Village Office, 383 Roquette Avenue, South Floral Park, NY, and may be examined during business hours:† Monday-Friday 9AM-4PM.† All interested parties may attend remotely, via Zoom videoconference on November 8,2021 at 6:00 PM, using the following access number and code: Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85106409230?pwd=d3ZzbCtRdnduQlhRMVBkUzJsZ3RwQT09†† Meeting ID: 851 0640 9230 Passcode: 181132 Dial by your location: 1- 929- 205- 6099 US (New York) † The hearing will be recorded and later transcribed.† All persons remotely accessing/attending the Public Hearing will be given an opportunity to be heard.† † Carlos† Johnson, Chairman† Zoning Board of Appeals† Village of South Floral Park† October 4, 2021† †
Village of Heyworth Village Board met Oct. 7

Village of Heyworth Village Board met Oct. 7. 4.1 Clerk Report (Stacy Shoemaker) 4.2 Officer Manager Report (Stacy Shoemaker) 4.3 Police Report (Mike Geriets) 4.4 Code Compliance Report (David Shafer) 4.5 Public Works Report (David Shafer) 4.6 Engineer Report (David Shafer) 4.7 Treasurer Report (Sue Gilpin) 4.8 Budget Officer Report...
NOTICE OF SITE PLAN REVIEW PUBLIC HEARING INC. VILLAGE OF FLORAL PARK, NY

NOTICE OF SITE PLAN REVIEW PUBLIC HEARING INC. VILLAGE OF FLORAL PARK, NY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of Floral Park, NY will hold a Public Hearing at the Village Hall, One Floral Boulevard, Floral Park, NY and on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 8:00 pm in relation to the following application:The application of John R Sorrenti, JRS Architect, for site plan review for the minor subdivision application for the property located at 15 Verbena Avenue, Floral Park, NY (Owner: Abraham Leser, Verbena Associates, LLC). This application is made in accordance with Article III, Section 99-54 (F) (1) & (G) of the Zoning Ordinance of the Incorporated Village of Floral, NY, which requires that a minor commercial subdivision of interior units only may be authorized only after a public hearing.†† The structure for which said application is situated on the east side of Verbena Avenue 100 feet south of Tulip Avenue and known as Section 32 Block 121 Lots 18, 29, 30, 17, 23, 25, 11, 20, 126 & 226 on the Nassau County Land and Tax Map. A copy of the application is on file in the Office of the Village Clerk, One Floral Boulevard, Floral Park, NY and may be examined by any persons interested therein during business hours Monday through Friday inclusive, except legal holidays, from 8:30 am to†4:30 pm. NOW TAKE NOTICE that all parties in interest and citizens will be given the opportunity to be heard at the aforesaid time and place. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF FLORAL PARK, NYSusan E. WalshVillage ClerkDated: October 22, 2021.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: Town of North Hempstead – Board of Zoning Appeals

Town of North Hempstead – Board of Zoning Appeals. Pursuant to the provisions of the Code of the Town of North Hempstead, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Zoning Appeals of said Town will conduct a Zoom meeting, on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 10:00am as permitted by a recent change in the NYS Open Meetings Law, and based on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, †to consider any matters that may properly be heard by said Board, and will hold a public hearing on said date to consider applications and appeals.†The following cases will be called at said public hearing. †APPEAL #21133 ñ Ronald Zdrojeski; 10 Hill Crest Rd., Port Washington, Section 5, Block 15, Lot 9; Zoned Residence-A†Variances from ßß 70-31.B and 70-100.2.A to legalize a deck and planters too close to a side property line, and construct a fence that is too tall.†APPEAL #21134- Arto and Lema Akyemeniciyan; 59 Roger Drive; Port Washington; Section 5, Block 165, Lot 24; Zoned: Residence-C†Variance from ß70-100.2(K) to relocate a generator too close to the side property line.†The full list of cases for this calendar may be obtained at www.northhempsteadny.gov.† All interested persons should appear via the Zoom link below and will be given an opportunity to be heard at such meeting and/or hearing.† The Town Board room will not be open to the public and there will be no in-person access to the hearing. All documents pertaining to the above appeals are available via email at bzadept@northhempsteadny.gov†The live Zoom hearing may be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83359042596†or via phone at +1 929 436 2866 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 669 900 6833†or +1 253 215 8782†or +1 346 248 7799 using webinar ID: 833 5904 2596.† Additionally, the public may view the livestream of this meeting at https://northhempsteadny.gov/townboardlive.†Should you wish to participate in an appeal hearing, it is recommended that you register in advance by sending an email to bzadept@northhempsteadny.gov no later than Friday, October 29, 2021.† Please include your first and last name, street address, email address, any prepared written comments/questions and the appeal number you wish to be heard on. Comments will be limited to 3 minutes per†speaker.† Members of the public can email written comments or questions addressed to the Board.† Written comments must be received 60 minutes prior to the meeting. Questions and/or comments which are timely submitted will be accepted and made a part of the record.†DAVID MAMMINA, R.A., Chairman; Board of Zoning Appeals.
Developers of Perry Village community garden look ahead to next year

Perry Village’s community garden will return in 2022 for residents who’d like to claim a plot at the agricultural site. The garden, located near the playground in Lee Lydic Park on Call Road, was created in April and made available starting in mid-May to village inhabitants who wanted to grow vegetables or fruits.
Village Maintenance

The Village of Benedict is seeking an employee responsible for Street Maintenance, Repairing and Maintain Roads Park Maintenance, Snow Removal, Mowing, Use of Equipment & Equipment Maintenance, Building Maintenance, and Other Duties as Assigned by a supervisor. Successful applicant is required to have valid Nebraska drivers license, a high school diploma or equivalent, and pass a drug test. Responds to and interacts with residents, employees and/or others within and outside the organization in a courteous, professional and effective manner. Pay is based on applicants experience. Applications will be accepted until position is filled.
Readers Write: Mineola school board overbudgeted by $20M

In the wake of the Roslyn School District scandal, the Office of the State Comptroller was statutorily charged to periodically conduct audits of the over 800 public school districts in New York State. In addition to rooting out fraud, the comptroller’s audits examine whether a district holds excess funds that...
Candidate Submission Jason Abelove, Democratic candidate for Hempstead town supervisor

1) Lower Taxes. In only two years, Don Clavin has increased the Budget from $435.5 million to over $500 million. Salaries are up,. Town revenue is up and town expenses are up. Clavin has paid for this by raiding the town’s reserve fund by $20 million next year alone. This irresponsible spending will have to be made up by the taxpayers. We can drive out high paid patronage jobs and use the Town’s money for our taxpayers, not political appointments. We can and we will lower taxes and provide better services.
Paw Paw Village Board hears request from Garden Club

PAW PAW - The Paw Paw Garden Club addressed the Paw Paw Village Board on Oct. 13 seeking funds for new planters displayed on the main street. Michelle Fay reported on the pride residents have communicated regarding the colorful flowers and the seasonal displays. The present planters are showing wear.
The Haunt at the Village

The Ozaukee County 4-H partnered with the Ozaukee County Historical Society to present ‘The Haunt at the Village’. The new location at Ozaukee County Pioneer Village opened the haunt season this weekend to crowds of thrill seekers. The Haunt at the Village continues the next two weekends, October 22-23 and October 29-30. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at cedarburghaunt.com with groups of 6-8 individuals leaving every nine minutes starting at 6:30 p.m. until 9:40 p.m. The Haunt is a fundraiser for Ozaukee County 4-H.
Redistricting meetings reveal public’s wants in district maps

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State lawmakers are continuing their road trip, looking for public input on how legislative maps should be redrawn. This week Lafayette residents will get their chance to share how the redistricting process should go. The population of Louisiana is growing vastly slower than other southeastern...
Olszewski announces formation of Baltimore County Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Tuesday announced the formation of an independent Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability, which will perform a comprehensive review and evaluation of Baltimore County’s current laws and policies governing public ethics, open government, and the Office of Inspector General. “Over the last three years, we’ve made Baltimore County’s government more open, accessible, … Continue reading "Olszewski announces formation of Baltimore County Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability" The post Olszewski announces formation of Baltimore County Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Editorial 3: Don Clavin for Hempstead town supervisor

Two years ago, Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin touted his commitment to run an efficient government high on customer service and up-to-date technology in his bid to unseat Laura Gillen, the first Democrat in more than 100 years to hold the post. Clavin succeeded in ousting Gillen and with the...
Denver opens affordable apartments in former church

DENVER — The City of Denver has opened 48 new supportive housing units for individuals transitioning from homelessness. Located in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood, the Saint Francis Warren Residences was built inside of a former church at 1630 East 14th Avenue. The historic property has been converted into 48 dorm-style...
