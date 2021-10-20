INC. VILLAGE OF RUSSELL GARDENS

Town of North Hempstead – Board of Zoning Appeals. Pursuant to the provisions of the Code of the Town of North Hempstead, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Zoning Appeals of said Town will conduct a Zoom meeting, on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 10:00am as permitted by a recent change in the NYS Open Meetings Law, and based on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, †to consider any matters that may properly be heard by said Board, and will hold a public hearing on said date to consider applications and appeals.†The following cases will be called at said public hearing. †APPEAL #21133 ñ Ronald Zdrojeski; 10 Hill Crest Rd., Port Washington, Section 5, Block 15, Lot 9; Zoned Residence-A†Variances from ßß 70-31.B and 70-100.2.A to legalize a deck and planters too close to a side property line, and construct a fence that is too tall.†APPEAL #21134- Arto and Lema Akyemeniciyan; 59 Roger Drive; Port Washington; Section 5, Block 165, Lot 24; Zoned: Residence-C†Variance from ß70-100.2(K) to relocate a generator too close to the side property line.†The full list of cases for this calendar may be obtained at www.northhempsteadny.gov.† All interested persons should appear via the Zoom link below and will be given an opportunity to be heard at such meeting and/or hearing.† The Town Board room will not be open to the public and there will be no in-person access to the hearing. All documents pertaining to the above appeals are available via email at bzadept@northhempsteadny.gov†The live Zoom hearing may be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83359042596†or via phone at +1 929 436 2866 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 669 900 6833†or +1 253 215 8782†or +1 346 248 7799 using webinar ID: 833 5904 2596.† Additionally, the public may view the livestream of this meeting at https://northhempsteadny.gov/townboardlive.†Should you wish to participate in an appeal hearing, it is recommended that you register in advance by sending an email to bzadept@northhempsteadny.gov no later than Friday, October 29, 2021.† Please include your first and last name, street address, email address, any prepared written comments/questions and the appeal number you wish to be heard on. Comments will be limited to 3 minutes per†speaker.† Members of the public can email written comments or questions addressed to the Board.† Written comments must be received 60 minutes prior to the meeting. Questions and/or comments which are timely submitted will be accepted and made a part of the record.†DAVID MAMMINA, R.A., Chairman; Board of Zoning Appeals.

NORTH HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO