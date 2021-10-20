INC. VILLAGE OF RUSSELL GARDENS

NOTICE OF SITE PLAN REVIEW PUBLIC HEARING INC. VILLAGE OF FLORAL PARK, NY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of Floral Park, NY will hold a Public Hearing at the Village Hall, One Floral Boulevard, Floral Park, NY and on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 8:00 pm in relation to the following application:The application of John R Sorrenti, JRS Architect, for site plan review for the minor subdivision application for the property located at 15 Verbena Avenue, Floral Park, NY (Owner: Abraham Leser, Verbena Associates, LLC). This application is made in accordance with Article III, Section 99-54 (F) (1) & (G) of the Zoning Ordinance of the Incorporated Village of Floral, NY, which requires that a minor commercial subdivision of interior units only may be authorized only after a public hearing.†† The structure for which said application is situated on the east side of Verbena Avenue 100 feet south of Tulip Avenue and known as Section 32 Block 121 Lots 18, 29, 30, 17, 23, 25, 11, 20, 126 & 226 on the Nassau County Land and Tax Map. A copy of the application is on file in the Office of the Village Clerk, One Floral Boulevard, Floral Park, NY and may be examined by any persons interested therein during business hours Monday through Friday inclusive, except legal holidays, from 8:30 am to†4:30 pm. NOW TAKE NOTICE that all parties in interest and citizens will be given the opportunity to be heard at the aforesaid time and place. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF FLORAL PARK, NYSusan E. WalshVillage ClerkDated: October 22, 2021.
