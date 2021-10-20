CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Desert, CA

Highway 74 back open after vehicle falls over the side near Palm Desert

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01aRfn_0cXd01r600

Highway 74 was shut down for several hours after a vehicle fell off the side of the roadway near Vista Point.

The crash happened at around 1:32 p.m. CAL FIRE confirmed that firefighters found the vehicle approximately 400 feet over the side of Highway 74 with a person trapped inside.

The person inside the vehicle suffered major head and internal injuries, according to Sgt. Hamilton of the California Highway Patrol. The person, identified as a man from Palm Springs, was airlifted by a Riverside County Sheriff's Department helicopter to a hospital. Only one person was inside the vehicle.

Highway 74 was back open at 4:50 p.m.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash, however, Hamilton said they don't believe drugs and/or alcohol played a role.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates

The post Highway 74 back open after vehicle falls over the side near Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

A woman was found shot in a car in Palm Springs; police are now investigating her death

Palm Springs Police have confirmed to News Channel 3 that a 38-year-old woman from Desert Hot Springs has died. They said they responded to a call of shots fired around midnight Monday morning and found the woman dead in a white Fiat with a gunshot wound to the head. "A security guard found a vehicle The post A woman was found shot in a car in Palm Springs; police are now investigating her death appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs police investigating “suspicious death”

Update: Palm Springs Police have confirmed that a 38-year-old woman from Desert Hot Springs has died. They say that they responded to a call of shots fired around midnight Monday morning. ORIGINAL STORY: Police were investigating what officers at the scene said was a suspicious death. A man at the scene told News Channel 3 The post Palm Springs police investigating “suspicious death” appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Yucca Valley residents hospitalized after a head-on collision in Maine

Two Yucca Valley residents were rushed to the hospital after being involved in a head-on collision in Maine. The crash happened Monday afternoon in the coastal town of Searsport. According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, Ken Bailey, 74, and his passenger Deborah Bailey, 66, both from Yucca Valley, were traveling northbound along Route 1. At The post Yucca Valley residents hospitalized after a head-on collision in Maine appeared first on KESQ.
MAINE STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs closing park to address ‘health issues’: drug paraphernalia, human waste, and litter

Baristo Park on Calle Encilia in Palm Springs features playgrounds for kids, a basketball court, and picnic tables. But residents who use the recreational area have been increasingly concerned that a visit to that park may also be unsafe. The City of Palm Springs is now planning to temporarily close the park to make some The post Palm Springs closing park to address ‘health issues’: drug paraphernalia, human waste, and litter appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Palm Desert, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Palm Desert, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Palm Desert, CA
Accidents
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 432 new cases, 10 deaths, & 892 recoveries since Friday

NEW CASES Riverside County reported 432 new coronavirus cases since Thursday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 362,435. Since last week, there have been 350 new cases in the Coachella Valley. Desert Hot Springs: +35 casesPalm Springs: +22 casesCathedral City: +42 casesRancho Mirage: +10 casesPalm Desert: +40 casesIndian Wells: The post Riverside County reports 432 new cases, 10 deaths, & 892 recoveries since Friday appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

55-year-old motorcyclist killed in DUI crash on Highway 62

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead after a crash with a suspected DUI driver along Highway 62 in Desert Hot Springs Thursday night. The crash happened at Highway 62 and Pierson Boulevard at 10:00 p.m. According to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, witnesses told officers at the scene that the driver of a Toyota Solara The post 55-year-old motorcyclist killed in DUI crash on Highway 62 appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert CV Link celebration this weekend. But why are drivers behaving badly?

A city-sponsored street party is set for Saturday evening to celebrate and show off the newly completed C-V Link trails throughout the city. along with the new San Pablo streetscape. But the alternative transportation path has some unintended and unwelcomed users. You could call them drivers behaving badly. We captured a video of a driver The post Palm Desert CV Link celebration this weekend. But why are drivers behaving badly? appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

San Jose residents & an Indio woman arrested after valley crime spree and high-speed chase

PALM DESERT (CNS) - Four people were behind bars today after leading Riverside County Sheriff's deputies on a high-speed pursuit after a string of commercial robberies in Palm Desert. On Thursday, sheriff's deputies arrested three San Jose residents, ages 25, 36, and 39, along with a 33-year-old Indio woman after the group allegedly committed multiple The post San Jose residents & an Indio woman arrested after valley crime spree and high-speed chase appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Vista Point#Calfirerru#Sgt#News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman in wheelchair struck and killed by vehicle in Indio

A woman was pronounced after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend in Indio. The collision happened at approximately 2:09 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Avenue 51 and Monroe Street. Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department said an elderly woman in a motorized wheelchair was found sitting upright on the dirt The post Woman in wheelchair struck and killed by vehicle in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Threat in TikTok video lands Palm Desert student in Juvenile Hall

A TikTok video showing a student damaging school property and threatening violence against a peace officer has led to the arrest of a student. It's also a reason officials are urging parents to address social media use with their school-aged children. A Palm Desert High School Resource Deputy was made aware of the post on The post Threat in TikTok video lands Palm Desert student in Juvenile Hall appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman killed overnight in Palm Springs car crash

One person is dead following a crash in Palm Springs early Sunday morning. The Riverside County Coroner identified the victim as 29-year-old Kiara Zarate of Desert Hot Springs. Zarate was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on North Gene Autry Trail, just south of Salvia Road Saturday night around 11:40 p.m. The post Woman killed overnight in Palm Springs car crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man killed in officer-involved shooting on I-10 identified as Idyllwild resident

The Riverside County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man killed in an officer-involved shooting last week on Interstate 10 in Palm Springs. Russell Leggett, 30, of Idyllwild was pronounced dead on Thursday after following a police pursuit that ended in a shooting. Police said the pursuit began at around midnight when Leggett The post Man killed in officer-involved shooting on I-10 identified as Idyllwild resident appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Images show $200k+ of meth hidden in furniture confiscated at El Centro checkpoint

Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint say they found nearly 75 pounds of methamphetamine after a K-9 team alerted them to inspect a vehicle. On first look, the vehicle was a silver Chevy Silverado with furniture in the bed of the pickup truck. The driver was a 58-year-old United States resident. On further The post Images show $200k+ of meth hidden in furniture confiscated at El Centro checkpoint appeared first on KESQ.
EL CENTRO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Missing at-risk man found safely in Palm Springs

Update 2:00 p.m. Palm Springs Police confirmed that Timothy Dominguez was found safe. Original Report: Palm Springs police were looking for a missing man who was considered to be at-risk Monday morning. A statement from the department said Timothy Dominguez, 30, was last seen near Desert Regional Medical Center off the 1100 block of Indian Canyon Drive. Dominguez The post Missing at-risk man found safely in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Power restored to IID customers after car crash in Coachella sparked outage

Imperial Irrigation District announced all power has been restored in The City of Coachella following an outage early Sunday morning. A car crashed into a power pole accident was near Van Buren Street and Avenue 50, leaving some residents in Coachella without power. IID said as of 1:51 a.m., there were 121 customers still without The post Power restored to IID customers after car crash in Coachella sparked outage appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police looking for missing man considered at-risk

Palm Springs police were looking for a missing man who was considered to be at-risk Monday morning. A statement from the department said Timothy Dominguez, 30, was last seen near Desert Regional Medical Center off the 1100 block of Indian Canyon Drive. Dominguez was described as 5'8" tall and 200 pounds with brown short to collar length shaggy The post Police looking for missing man considered at-risk appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fish & Wildlife staff capture mountain lion inside Palm Springs condo complex

Department of Fish and Wildlife officials were able to safely capture a mountain lion that ended up inside a Palm Springs condo complex, Sunrise Palms. The incident started Monday at around 7:30 a.m. in the area of N Hermosa Drive and Sunflower Circle. Residents said they spotted the mountain lion in the backyard of one The post Fish & Wildlife staff capture mountain lion inside Palm Springs condo complex appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio police make an arrest in 2012 murder case

An arrest has been made in a murder investigation dating back to 2012. Indio Police confirmed on Tuesday that a suspect was arrested in the killing of Isela Duran, 45. Duran was one of two people shot on the night of July 11, 2012, at the intersection of Daisy Street and Primrose Avenue, just a The post Indio police make an arrest in 2012 murder case appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Crosswalks in Palm Springs are going rainbow ahead of Pride Week

Crosswalks in Palm Springs are being painted in rainbow colors. The installation of the colorful crossings are coming ahead of Greater Palm Springs Pride Week, which is set for November 1-7. This year marks the 35th year of the annual event. On Monday, the crosswalk near the corner of Calle Encilia and Arenas Road. Another The post Crosswalks in Palm Springs are going rainbow ahead of Pride Week appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy