Highway 74 back open after vehicle falls over the side near Palm Desert

Highway 74 was shut down for several hours after a vehicle fell off the side of the roadway near Vista Point.

The crash happened at around 1:32 p.m. CAL FIRE confirmed that firefighters found the vehicle approximately 400 feet over the side of Highway 74 with a person trapped inside.

The person inside the vehicle suffered major head and internal injuries, according to Sgt. Hamilton of the California Highway Patrol. The person, identified as a man from Palm Springs, was airlifted by a Riverside County Sheriff's Department helicopter to a hospital. Only one person was inside the vehicle.

Highway 74 was back open at 4:50 p.m.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash, however, Hamilton said they don't believe drugs and/or alcohol played a role.

