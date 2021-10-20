What to know about bone marrow transplants for AML

We report the results from a multicenter retrospective study of 69 adult patients who underwent haploidentical blood or marrow transplantation (haplo-BMT) with post-transplantation cyclophosphamide (PTCy) for chronic phase myelofibrosis. The median age at BMT was 63 years (range, 41"“74). Conditioning regimens were reduced intensity in 54% and nonmyeloablative in 39%. Peripheral blood grafts were used in 86%. The median follow-up was 23.1 months (range, 1.6"“75.7). At 3 years, the overall survival, relapse-free survival (RFS), and graft-versus-host-disease (GVHD)-free-RFS were 72% (95% CI 59"“81), 44% (95% CI 29"“59), and 30% (95% CI 17"“43). Cumulative incidences of non-relapse mortality and relapse were 23% (95% CI 14"“34) and 31% (95% CI 17"“47) at 3 years. Spleen size â‰¥22"‰cm or prior splenectomy (HR 6.37, 95% CI 2.02"“20.1, P"‰="‰0.002), and bone marrow grafts (HR 4.92, 95% CI 1.68"“14.4, P"‰="‰0.004) were associated with increased incidence of relapse. Cumulative incidence of acute GVHD grade 3"“4 was 10% at 3 months and extensive chronic GVHD was 8%. Neutrophil engraftment was reported in 94% patients, at a median of 20 days (range, 14"“70). In conclusion, haplo-BMT with PTCy is feasible in patients with myelofibrosis. Splenomegaly â‰¥22"‰cm and bone marrow grafts were associated with a higher incidence of relapse in this study.

