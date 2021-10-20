CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about bone marrow transplants for AML

Cover picture for the articleA bone marrow transplant can improve survival rates for some people with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Replacing damaged cells with healthy ones can reduce a person’s risk for bone marrow damage and relapse. The above information comes from a 2021 article published in Frontiers in Immunology. With an AML...

targetedonc.com

Acalabrutinib Plus Venetoclax and Obinutuzumab Achieves High Bone Marrow uMRD Rate in CLL

Good activity was seen with acalabrutinib in combination with venetoclax and obinutuzumab in the front-line setting for select patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and undetectable minimal residual disease (MRD) in the bone marrow, the frontline combination of acalabrutinib (Calquence), venetoclax (Venclexta), and obinutuzumab (Gazyva) were highly active and well-tolerated, according to phase 3 study results published in The Lancet Oncology.1.
What to know about tumor lysis syndrome

Tumor lysis syndrome (TLS) is a rare but potentially fatal complication that can occur during cancer treatment. Doctors can treat TLS using a range of medications. TLS happens when cancer cells break down and release chemicals into the bloodstream that the body filters out. If these substances build up, TLS may occur and can quickly become life threatening.
What to know about metabolic disorders

Metabolism refers to the many different chemical processes that occur in the body to sustain life and normal functioning. Metabolic disorders are conditions that affect any aspect of metabolism. As a result, some people may produce too much or too little of a substance to remain healthy. Metabolism is a...
What to know about pauciarticular juvenile rheumatoid arthritis

Pauciarticular juvenile rheumatoid arthritis (PJRA) is a form of arthritis that affects children and adolescents. The pauciarticular in PJRA means that it involves fewer than five joints. PJRA is a previous term used for this condition, which is now known as oligoarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (oligoarticular JIA). It is one...
Can diet help leukemia?

Leukemia is a form of cancer that affects blood cells. People who have leukemia may benefit from a diet containing certain foods. Leukemia and its treatments can have a major impact on the body. People who have leukemia may benefit from a diet containing certain foods. Read on to learn...
This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
Two personality types may be linked to Alzheimer’s pathology

A buildup of amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain is associated with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. A new study finds that being neurotic or conscientious may increase or decrease, respectively, the odds of developing these buildups. It remains unclear, however, whether this association is a result of...
What to know about strictureplasty surgery

Strictureplasty is surgery to repair a narrow passage, known as a stricture, in the bowels. Strictures may develop as a result of diseases that cause inflammation of the bowels, such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Strictureplasty may alleviate painful or uncomfortable digestive symptoms, reduce the risk of a potentially...
Nature.com

Allogeneic blood or marrow transplantation with haploidentical donor and post-transplantation cyclophosphamide in patients with myelofibrosis: a multicenter study

We report the results from a multicenter retrospective study of 69 adult patients who underwent haploidentical blood or marrow transplantation (haplo-BMT) with post-transplantation cyclophosphamide (PTCy) for chronic phase myelofibrosis. The median age at BMT was 63 years (range, 41"“74). Conditioning regimens were reduced intensity in 54% and nonmyeloablative in 39%. Peripheral blood grafts were used in 86%. The median follow-up was 23.1 months (range, 1.6"“75.7). At 3 years, the overall survival, relapse-free survival (RFS), and graft-versus-host-disease (GVHD)-free-RFS were 72% (95% CI 59"“81), 44% (95% CI 29"“59), and 30% (95% CI 17"“43). Cumulative incidences of non-relapse mortality and relapse were 23% (95% CI 14"“34) and 31% (95% CI 17"“47) at 3 years. Spleen size â‰¥22"‰cm or prior splenectomy (HR 6.37, 95% CI 2.02"“20.1, P"‰="‰0.002), and bone marrow grafts (HR 4.92, 95% CI 1.68"“14.4, P"‰="‰0.004) were associated with increased incidence of relapse. Cumulative incidence of acute GVHD grade 3"“4 was 10% at 3 months and extensive chronic GVHD was 8%. Neutrophil engraftment was reported in 94% patients, at a median of 20 days (range, 14"“70). In conclusion, haplo-BMT with PTCy is feasible in patients with myelofibrosis. Splenomegaly â‰¥22"‰cm and bone marrow grafts were associated with a higher incidence of relapse in this study.
MedicalXpress

For knee replacement patients, physical therapy reduces risk of chronic opioid use

The world's most common form of arthritis, knee osteoarthritis, causes sufferers pain and hurts their quality of life. Total knee replacement is the only option for people with severe knee osteoarthritis, but even that invasive surgery still leaves up to a third of patients with chronic knee pain. Many people who undergo total knee replacement surgery go on to become chronic opioid users.
kingstonthisweek.com

What might I expect? Bariatric surgery 'hard, but so is being overweight'

This article is not medical advice. If you have concerns, consult your physician or medical professional. Dara (not her real name) had enough of the ups and downs. Controlling her weight was an ongoing battle. She was ready to take drastic action even if it meant altering her daily living for the rest of her life. After much consideration, her doctor submitted the referral to the bariatric surgical program.
Nature.com

Bone marrow derived stromal cells from myelodysplastic syndromes are altered but not clonally mutated in vivo

The bone marrow (BM) stroma in myeloid neoplasms is altered and it is hypothesized that this cell compartment may also harbor clonal somatically acquired mutations. By exome sequencing of in vitro expanded mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) from n"‰="‰98 patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and n"‰="‰28 healthy controls we show that these cells accumulate recurrent mutations in genes such as ZFX (n"‰="‰8/98), RANK (n"‰="‰5/98), and others. MDS derived MSCs display higher mutational burdens, increased replicative stress, senescence, inflammatory gene expression, and distinct mutational signatures as compared to healthy MSCs. However, validation experiments in serial culture passages, chronological BM aspirations and backtracking of high confidence mutations by re-sequencing primary sorted MDS MSCs indicate that the discovered mutations are secondary to inÂ vitro expansion but not present in primary BM. Thus, we here report that there is no evidence for clonal mutations in the BM stroma of MDS patients.
Medical News Today

Ulcerative colitis: Diagnostic tests and real-life stories

Ulcerative colitis is a long-term condition that affects the large intestine. It causes the lining of the colon to swell, which leads to open sores and ulcers. Ulcerative colitis is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Diagnostic tests for ulcerative colitis can include blood tests, stool tests, and colonoscopies....
