Kyle Louis, who is ranked as the No. 11 player in New Jersey, flipped his commitment from Temple and joined Pitt’s 2022 recruiting class Monday night. Projected to play linebacker in college, Louis participates on both sides of the football for East Orange High School. In six games, he has recorded 73 tackles (24 solo) with 16 for a loss, one sack, one interception and two forced fumbles, according to Max Preps. He also has rushed for 276 yards and caught three passes for 99.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO