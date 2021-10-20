CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EWC long term Elliott Wave uptrend and cycles

Cover picture for the articleFirstly the EWC instrument inception date was 3/12/1996. The Canada ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large and mid-sized companies in Canada. This is of course reflected in the price. The best Elliott Wave reading of the long-term cycles presume some lower prices that did...

actionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: FTSE In Wave 4 Pullback

Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) has continued higher following other major indices world wide. Short term Elliott Wave view suggests the rally from September 20, 2021 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from September 20 low, wave 1 ended at 7159.61 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 6945.04. Index then resumes higher in wave 3 towards 7243.85. Internal subdivsiion of wave 3 is unfolding as an impulse in lesser degree.
actionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: Nasdaq (NQ) Should Continue Higher

Nasdaq Futures (NQ) breaks to a new all time high above the previous peak on September 7, 2021 at 15708.75. This suggests that buyers remain in control and the next leg higher has started. Short term Elliott Wave view suggests the rally from October 6, 2021 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from October 6 low, wave ((i)) ended at 14754.75 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 14422.50. Index then resumes higher in wave ((iii)) towards 15701. Internal of wave ((iii)) unfolded as another 5 waves in lesser degree. Up from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 15001.25 and dips in wave (ii) ended at 14586.50.
actionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: S&P 500 Futures Breaking To New High

In larger degree context, the rally from October 1, 2021 low in S&P 500 Futures (ES) is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from October 1 low, wave 1 ended at 4365.75 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 4267.50. Wave 3 is in progress with internal subdivision as a 5 waves in lesser degree. Up from wave 2 low, wave ((i)) ended at 4421.50 and wave ((ii)) pullback ended at 4316.90.
actionforex.com

Elliott Wave Analysis: Gold and Silver Eye More Upside

Precious metals are trading higher. GOLD eyes higher above 1836. Silver looks to move more upside. Gold is trying to make higher highs and higher swing lows since the end of September, but the structure is very overlapping so the whole price action since the start of September can be a triangle in B) with more upside to come after completion. We think that metal will see a continuation above 1836.
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Elliott Wave analysis

The market has seen some bad economic data yesterday with lower US housing starts and building permits but stocks were higher anyway. Earlier today the UK CPI figures came out 3.1% vs 3.2% while covid cases are climbing higher so this is causing some setback on cable, which has been technically expected based on Elliott wave structure. As you know the market will slow down after five waves so the current pullback is normal and it can stabilize at former wave four, near 38.2%.
seeitmarket.com

Commodity Currency Pairs USDCAD NZDUSD Nearing Elliott Wave Inflections

Higher stock prices and a reversal lower in US Yields (from prior highs) are putting bearish pressure on the US Dollar. Further weakness in US yields may further weaken the US Dollar versus select commodity currencies which appear to have very strong upward momentum. USDCAD is coming down in the...
investing.com

All Indexes In Near-Term Uptrends

All the major equity indexes closed higher yesterday with positive internals on the NYSE and NASDAQ as all closed at or near their intraday highs. The charts saw several resistance levels violated that resulted in all the indexes currently in near-term uptrends. Market cumulative breadth improved as well. And while...
FXStreet.com

US spot gold Elliott wave [Video]

US Spot Gold Price Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast Trading & Investing. Gold Price Analysis Elliott Wave Trading. Technical Analysis Next resistance Group2 1765|1772|1800. Elliott Wave iii) of C of (D) of 4). Gold Trading Strategy:Currently long into Wave i). TradingLevels: Resistance First support Sub-Level 2 1780|1772|1765 Second support The...
FXStreet.com

Elliott Wave view: Gold should rally further short term [Video]

seeitmarket.com

Is Euro EURUSD Reversing Higher Off At Elliott Wave Support?

Higher US treasury bond yields are causing some reversals in the market, with metals rallying while the US Dollar is lagging. Even better examples are versus commodity currencies. The Yen (JPY) crosses are also still in an uptrend, with room for more gains after any retracements. But today we turn...
FXStreet.com

Elliott Waves on BTC, BNB and DOT hint at impulses

FXStreet.com

Silver: Long term the trend remains down

Financials: As of this writing (6;45am) Dec Bonds are up 11 at 160’00 and up 17 for the week. 10 Year Notes are up 6 at 131’13, down10 for the week and the 5 Year note up 4 over night at 122’11 down 14 for the week. Yields on the 2&5 year are slightly higher for the week at 0.35% and 1.06% respectfully. The 10%30 year are slightly lower at 1.53% and 2.04% slightly narrowing the yield curve. Support below 158’00 on the Bonds was challenged as the Dollar rallied early in the week and CPI came in at 5.1%, slightly above expectations before the market rallied into the 160’00 area. Long term support remains in the 153’00 area and near term support remains just below the 158’00 area. Resistance remains at 161’15. Expectations remain that the Fed will be more specific as to their plans for beginning “tapering” monthly Bond and Mortgage Backed Securities purchases at the next FMOC meeting.
FXStreet.com

Elliott Wave analysis: Bitcoin may slowdown before hitting 60K level

BTCUSD is still following USD Index since January 2021, but DXY can be still nearing some strong resistance, so be careful in the upcoming weeks. However, shorter-term there's still room for slightly higher levels to complete five-wave cycles. We can see some intraday recovery in the Crypto market, but so far still in three legs only for now, so be aware of flats or complex corrections.
Street.Com

Paychex Continues Its Long-Term Bullish Trend

When we reviewed the charts of Paychex (PAYX) on Oct. 5 we wrote that "Hold longs, but raise stops to $106 from $102. We should reach our $125 target early in the fourth quarter." Let's check in again and see how the rally is progressing. In the updated daily bar...
FXStreet.com

ASX200, commodities and AU stocks Elliott wave analysis [Video]

S&P/ASX 200 Index (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast. Plus CBA ANZ BHP RIO FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD, GOLD, SILVER, DXY, NIFTY 50, CHINA A50 Shanghai Composite SSEC. ASX 200 Index Overview: Bullish Impulse pattern Wave (5). ASX200 Elliott Wave v of (v) of iii) of 3 of...
InvestorPlace

Clover Health Has Long Term Potential with Short Term Volatility

The price action on Wall Street has been wilder than it needs to be. Perhaps this is because investor sentiment is as fickle as it could be. I don’t blame the experts for changing their opinions, it’s likely the byproduct of the current macroeconomic conditions. Everything is new, and we have never had these circumstances in modern history. Therefore, it’s not surprising to see equities like Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock act as crazy as they do. I will start with a spoiler alert that I’m a fan of holding it for the long term. CLOV stock is not as fake as some opinions out there make it out to be.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Zero bullishness the drop is imminent

There is nothing bullish here. EUR/USD drop is imminent. Break of the trend line adds momentum. W L5 should be the first target. Right shoulder formation. The price is in a downtrend. There is nothing bullish here. The EUR/USD has been very slow the last two weeks. Continuation below the trend line is expected as the bears gain more momentum. D L4 marks the breakout point -1.1579. Stronger move down will happen if bears manage to make this level of resistance. On higher time frames it is very clear that markets are bearish. Look for the break lower. D L5 is the first target where the intraday move should aim for. W L5 -1.1546 is the main target.
FXStreet.com

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD defends $24.00 after Thursday’s Doji above 10-DMA

Silver struggles for clear direction after pausing two-day fall the previous day. Bullish candlestick, firmer RSI line favor buyers to aim for weekly resistance line. Monthly support line adds to the downside filters. Silver (XAG/USD) seesaws around $24.00, after a sluggish daily performance, during Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the...
