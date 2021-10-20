Trick or Treat Halloween Parade

Calling all ghouls and goblins: It’s OK to trick-or-treat outdoors this year for Halloween, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Locally in the Richmond area, it looks like trick-or-treating will be back to normal for the most part, with some minor modifications. Halloween on Hanover, the popular...
Below are the Halloween parade and trick-or-treat dates and times in area communities. If you have a parade, trick-or-treat days/times, or Halloween event to add, e-mail [email protected]. Parades. October 26 - Bethalto Parade, 6:30 p.m., immediately followed by a trunk or treat at Central Park. October 26 - South...
Paris, Tenn.–ATTENTION ALL GHOSTS, GHOULS, AND OTHER CREATURES OF THE NIGHT. The Paris Police Department has announcing that that Trick or Treating will be held on Sunday October 31st. Many in the public have asked whether Trick or Treating will be held on Halloween Day since it falls on a Sunday this year.
