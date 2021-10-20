CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Trick or Treat Halloween Parade

townofseverance.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeverance kiddos, you are invited to a Trick or Treat...

www.townofseverance.org

Comments / 0

Related
Richmond.com

Trick-or-treating gets the green light in the Richmond area, Halloween on Hanover won’t be closed to traffic & Oregon Hill Halloween Parade returns

Calling all ghouls and goblins: It’s OK to trick-or-treat outdoors this year for Halloween, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Locally in the Richmond area, it looks like trick-or-treating will be back to normal for the most part, with some minor modifications. Halloween on Hanover, the popular...
OREGON STATE
edglentoday.com

Area Halloween Parades, Trick-or-Treat Times and Events

Below are the Halloween parade and trick-or-treat dates and times in area communities. If you have a parade, trick-or-treat days/times, or Halloween event to add, e-mail [email protected]. Parades. October 26 - Bethalto Parade, 6:30 p.m., immediately followed by a trunk or treat at Central Park. October 26 - South...
CELEBRATIONS
radionwtn.com

Trick Or Treating Will Be On Halloween Night In Paris

Paris, Tenn.–ATTENTION ALL GHOSTS, GHOULS, AND OTHER CREATURES OF THE NIGHT. The Paris Police Department has announcing that that Trick or Treating will be held on Sunday October 31st. Many in the public have asked whether Trick or Treating will be held on Halloween Day since it falls on a Sunday this year.
PARIS, TN
pepperpike.org

Halloween Trick or Treat

Halloween Trick-or-Treat in Pepper Pike will be on Sunday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Please drive carefully and watch out for pedestrians. Have fun and stay safe!
PEPPER PIKE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy