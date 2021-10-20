Teen charged with rape, endangering welfare of child, but identity not released by sheriff’s office

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an 18-year-old on rape and endangering the welfare of a child charges after an investigation. Deputies and investigators arrested an 18-year-old male after a sexual assault in the town of Urbana. The victim ...

Finding the Finger Lakes’ oldest winery at the southern end of Keuka Lake

At the southern end of Keuka Lake, two miles from Hammondsport in the tiny town of Urbana, is the oldest winery in the Finger Lakes region. The Pleasant Valley Wine Company dates back to 1860. Back in the day, they were so ...

FingerLakes1.com launches Patreon to support continued growth in local digital content

FingerLakes1.com has officially launched a Patreon Support model, for readers, viewers, and listeners who want to support our mission. For 20 years now, FingerLakes1.com has focused on delivering news and information in a unique, interactive way and on a relentless, 24/7. 365 ...

Steuben County teen charged with sexually abusing child, exposing himself

State Police arrested a teenager from Steuben County on sexual abuse and child endangerment charges. According to State Police, 19-year-old Zachary Zigenfus was arrested on Tuesday after allegations of inappropriate actions with two children under the age of 11. Between June and ...

State Police: 73-year-old charged with sex abuse in Stueben Co.

A 73-year-old Steuben County man has been charged with sexually abusing a child in 2013. State Police say James L. Desrosiers, of Pulteney has been charged with first-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in Urbana ...

Spectacular foliage over Keuka Lake this past weekend

The scenery along Keuka Lake was spectacular this past weekend. This was the view over the eastern shore just north of Urbana. Photo by Kathleen Sinicropi ...

Saturday wine trailing on the western shore of Keuka Lake

During last Wednesday’s FLX Weekly with Jessica Lahr episode, Jim Sinicropi shares some photos and discusses a wine trail outing from last Saturday along the Keuka Lake Trail. Stops included Dr. Frank’s, Heron Hill, Keuka Brewing Company, Bully Hill, Great Western and ...

