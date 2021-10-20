CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steuben County, NY

Urbana

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wHf0_0cXcvnja00

Teen charged with rape, endangering welfare of child, but identity not released by sheriff’s office

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an 18-year-old on rape and endangering the welfare of a child charges after an investigation. Deputies and investigators arrested an 18-year-old male after a sexual assault in the town of Urbana. The victim ...

Finding the Finger Lakes’ oldest winery at the southern end of Keuka Lake

At the southern end of Keuka Lake, two miles from Hammondsport in the tiny town of Urbana, is the oldest winery in the Finger Lakes region. The Pleasant Valley Wine Company dates back to 1860. Back in the day, they were so ...

FingerLakes1.com launches Patreon to support continued growth in local digital content

FingerLakes1.com has officially launched a Patreon Support model, for readers, viewers, and listeners who want to support our mission. For 20 years now, FingerLakes1.com has focused on delivering news and information in a unique, interactive way and on a relentless, 24/7. 365 ...

2 years ago Addison, Arcadia, Arkport, Auburn, Aurelius, Aurora, Avoca, Barrington, Bath, Bellona, Benton, Bloomfield, Bradford, Branchport, Bristol, Brutus, Burdett, Butler, Campbell, Canadice, Canandaigua, Canisteo, Caroline, Catharine, Cato, Caton, Cayuga, Cayuga County, Cayuta, Clifton Springs, Clyde, Cohocton, Conquest, Corning, Covert, Danby, Dansville, Dix, Dresden, Dryden, Dundee, Enfield, Erwin, Fair Haven, Farmington, Fayette, Fleming, Freemont, Galen, Gananda, Geneva, Genoa, Gorham, Groton, Hammondsport, Hector, Honeoye, Hopewell, Hornell, Huron, Interlaken, Ira, Italy, Ithaca, Jerusalem, Junius, King Ferry, Lakemont, Lansing, Ledyard, Life, Locke, Lodi, Lyons, Macedon, Manchester, Marion, Mentz, Meridian, Middlesex, Milo, Montezuma, Montour Falls, Moravia, Naples, Newark, Newfield, News, Niles, Odessa, Ontario, Ontario County, Orange, Ovid, Owasco, Palmyra, Penn Yan, Phelps, Port Byron, Potter, Prattsburgh, Pulteney, Reading, Red Creek, Richmond, Rochester Area, Romulus, Rose, Rushville, Savannah, Savona, Schuyler County, Scipio, Sempronius, Seneca, Seneca County, Seneca Falls, Sennett, Shortsville, Skaneateles, Sodus, Sodus Point, Springport, Stanley, Starkey, Sterling, Steuben County, Summerhill, Syracuse Area, Throop, Thurston, Tompkins County, Torrey, Troupsburg, Trumansburg, Tuscarora, Tyre, Tyrone, Ulysses, Union Springs, Urbana, Varick, Venice, Victor, Victory, Walworth, Waterloo, Watkins Glen, Wayland, Wayne County, Weather, Weedsport, Williamson, Wolcott, Woodhull, Yates County

Steuben County teen charged with sexually abusing child, exposing himself

State Police arrested a teenager from Steuben County on sexual abuse and child endangerment charges. According to State Police, 19-year-old Zachary Zigenfus was arrested on Tuesday after allegations of inappropriate actions with two children under the age of 11. Between June and ...

State Police: 73-year-old charged with sex abuse in Stueben Co.

A 73-year-old Steuben County man has been charged with sexually abusing a child in 2013. State Police say James L. Desrosiers, of Pulteney has been charged with first-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in Urbana ...

Spectacular foliage over Keuka Lake this past weekend

The scenery along Keuka Lake was spectacular this past weekend. This was the view over the eastern shore just north of Urbana. Photo by Kathleen Sinicropi ...

5 years ago Boating & Lakes, Life, Penn Yan, Photos, Photos, Pulteney, Steuben Co., Steuben County, Urbana, Weather, Yates Co., Yates County

Saturday wine trailing on the western shore of Keuka Lake

During last Wednesday’s FLX Weekly with Jessica Lahr episode, Jim Sinicropi shares some photos and discusses a wine trail outing from last Saturday along the Keuka Lake Trail. Stops included Dr. Frank’s, Heron Hill, Keuka Brewing Company, Bully Hill, Great Western and ...

5 years ago Branchport, Dundee, Hammondsport, Life, Penn Yan, Pulteney, Steuben County, Urbana, Wine & Spirits, Yates County

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Pickup truck drives into path of CSX train in Macedon

New York State Police were called to a train vs. pickup truck crash that happened on Wayneport Road in the town of Macedon. Around 6 p.m. on Monday first responders were called to the scene finding that the operator of the northbound pickup truck drove through the railway cross gates into the path of a CSX train.
MACEDON, NY
FingerLakes1.com

One car crash leads to arrest in Canandaigua

A Canandaigua woman was taken into custody after a one-car crash in the city last week. Lisa Wesley, 26, of Canandaigua was arrested on an array of charges after a minor traffic accident on October 16. It happened around 5:22 a.m. when officers responded to a crash on Parrish Street....
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clifton Springs, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Tyrone, NY
County
Yates County, NY
City
Avoca, NY
City
Interlaken, NY
County
Steuben County, NY
City
Fayette, NY
City
Canandaigua, NY
City
Seneca Falls, NY
City
Walworth, NY
City
Dansville, NY
City
Romulus, NY
City
Rushville, NY
Steuben County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Savona, NY
City
Burdett, NY
City
Bloomfield, NY
City
Skaneateles, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
Yates County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bellona, NY
City
Farmington, NY
City
Marion, NY
City
Aurora, NY
City
Tuscarora, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Domestic incident leads to felony charges in Canandaigua

A Canandaigua man was arrested on felony charges after a domestic incident last week. Police say Daniel Bebout, 43, of Canandaigua was charged with felony aggravated family offense, unlawful imprisonment, and harassment after the disturbance on Adelaide Avenue. He’s accused of having physical contact with another person and refusing to...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua man broke into city home, stole property after fighting resident

The Canandaigua Police Department reports the arrest of a city resident following a burglary investigation. David Fivie, 30, was charged with second degree burglary. He’s accused of unlawfully entering a resident’s home, engaging in a physical altercation with the person. He then stole property belonging to the victim and damaged more property at the residence.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Abuse#Wine Spirits#Patreon Support#Arkport#Auburn#Bath#Campbell#Canisteo#Conquest#Meridian
FingerLakes1.com

Butler

Deputies are investigating a crash that happened in the town of Butler around 7 p.m. on Sunday. First responders were called to the scene around that time. They say Rodney Burgess, 53, was traveling south on Route 89 when he lost control ... Deputies say a Colorado man was taken...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Delta Plus, or AY.4.2, is now in Massachusetts

The Delta Plus variant that caught the attention of researchers and officials in the U.K. has officially been spotted in Massachusetts. It’s in other states as well. Since late spring the virus has been almost 100% the Delta Variant. This new strain may be 10-15% more contagious than the Delta Variant from which it came from.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Wayne County man killed in crash on Rt. 89

Deputies are investigating a crash that happened in the town of Butler around 7 p.m. on Sunday. First responders were called to the scene around that time. They say Rodney Burgess, 53, was traveling south on Route 89 when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. He...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FingerLakes1.com

Flood emergency in parts of Finger Lakes: Roads closed, travel advisories issued as heavy rain falls

Law enforcement and emergency management officials around the Finger Lakes were busy issuing travel advisories as heavy rain caused extensive road flooding in Cayuga, Seneca, Ontario, and Yates counties. Flash Flood Warnings and Travel Advisories were littered across the region. Law enforcement leaders in Cayuga, Seneca, and Ontario counties issued...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Dave DeLelys

CANDIDATE Q&A: Dave DeLelys, candidate for Seneca Falls Town Council. This year we’re giving candidates seeking office in the Finger Lakes the opportunity to let their voices be heard in a special Q&A feature. If you’re a candidate and would like to participate by completing a short Q&A session – click here ...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

State police investigate after woman run down by SUV on Rt. 104 access road

New York State Police say they are investigating after a woman was hit at the State Route 104 access road near Rochester General Hospital by a driver who left the scene. The investigation has revealed that a woman was laying in the right lane of the eastbound access road when she was hit by vehicle, which left the scene. The woman was found alive in the roadway by an ambulance leaving Rochester General hospital and was taken to Rochester General Hospital.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy