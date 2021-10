State Sen. Kel Seliger has announced his retirement from the Texas Senate after nearly two decades of service, setting up an open race for his seat in 2022. Seliger (R-Amarillo) announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he will not be seeking re-election to the Senate in 2022, saying that after thoughtful consideration, he and his family made the decision that this term will be his last. The announcement came after weeks of Seliger’s claims that redistricting efforts had been made to make his re-election more difficult, despite offering no substantive proof for his claims.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO