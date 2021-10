What an exciting and muddy race at the Noblesville Cross Country Regional. A normally fast course had lots of mud and some standing water after several days of rain. It made for a true cross country race for all teams. Westfield girls had another strong race finishing second to a top ranked North Central and edging out ranked Carmel and Noblesville. This second place finish advances the lady shamrocks to the Semi-State race in Shelbyville this Saturday. A sixth place team finish on Saturday will earn this team a trip to the State meet; Westfield’s first since 2016.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO