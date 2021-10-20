CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Valdosta man charged in Cook child's death

By Terry Richards terry.richards@gaflnews.com
The Valdosta Daily Times
The Valdosta Daily Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edcPU_0cXckwyA00
File art

ADEL — Authorities charged a Valdosta man in a Cook County child’s death, a state trooper said.

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Georgia State Patrol was dispatched to B.B. Bennett Road in Cook County, said Gavin Lee, a trooper with the state patrol’s Tifton post.

A 6-year-old child, identified as Graham Emrich, was declared dead at the scene, Lee said. The boy had been on a four-wheeler turning into a driveway at the time of the accident, the trooper said.

The boy’s grandfather was riding another vehicle right behind him when the driver of yet another vehicle swerved around the grandfather and hit the child, Lee said. The grandfather rendered aid while the driver fled across farm fields, he said.

The suspect was eventually located at his girlfriend’s house in Brooks County, Lee said.

A 34-year-old Valdosta man is charged with vehicular homicide first degree, hit and run, and driving under the influence, Lee said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.

Comments / 3

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory panel OKs Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11

A smaller dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine cleared its first regulatory hurdle Tuesday for use in young children, after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted to recommend it for emergency use authorization for those ages 5 to 11. The 17-0 vote, with one abstention, will now go to...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Coroner IDs suspect in Boise mall shooting that killed 2

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in a Boise mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday. The Ada County Coroner identified the suspected shooter as Jacob Bergquist, a 27-year-old Boise man. Coroner Dotti Owens said Bergquist’s cause of death was still pending, but he died late Tuesday morning at a hospital.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adel, GA
County
Cook County, GA
City
Tifton, GA
Valdosta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Cook County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Valdosta, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
NBC News

Police monitoring Brian Laundrie last month thought he had come home. It was his mom.

Police in North Port, Florida, have admitted that they made a mistake while monitoring Brian Laundrie's movements from his home last month. Investigators trained cameras on the Laundrie residence after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing by her family in New York on Sept. 11. Laundrie had returned to Florida without her from their cross-country road trip Sept. 1, police said.
NORTH PORT, FL
CBS News

Biden campaigns with McAuliffe ahead of Virginia's gubernatorial election

President Biden campaigned Tuesday night with Virginia's Democratic nominee for governor, Terry McAuliffe. The race between McAuliffe and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin is in a virtual tie heading into next week's election. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe discusses the race and why it's so close with CBSN anchor Elaine Quijano.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Lee
The Valdosta Daily Times

The Valdosta Daily Times

Valdosta, GA
2K+
Followers
74
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Valdosta Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy