CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood: Things She Puts Up With From Husband

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
country1025.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarrie Underwood shared a video on Tik Tok of the things she wouldn’t put up with if she didn’t love her husband Mike Fisher set to the duet of she and Jason Aldean’s “If I Didn’t Love You,” and it’s quite revealing. In the video, Carrie shows her husband’s...

country1025.com

Comments / 2

Related
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers heartwarming news - and she can't wait

Carrie Underwood delighted fans with news she couldn't wait to share with them on Tuesday. The country music superstar took to Instagram to make a big announcement and her social media followers were so excited. The mother-of-two revealed she'll be performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, where...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's powerful new video is giving fans chills

Carrie Underwood's music career has gone from strength to strength since she won American Idol back in 2013, and her latest project is one of her most powerful yet. The award-winning singer has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie, and shared a preview of her recording it with the pop duo.
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

Carrie Underwood Shares Hilarious TikTok Video Showing Us What Marriage is Like

Carrie Underwood is fully embracing TikTok and we are we living for it! The country singer recently uploaded a hilarious video showing off what her marriage is like with husband Mike Fisher, and, let me tell you, it involves a lot of dirty socks! The video starts off by seeing Fisher's dirty clothes across the floor, as a montage begins going along with Underwood and country music singer Jason Aldean's single, "If I Didn't Love You."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Elevates Mom Jeans With Distressed Denim and Zebra Platform Sneakers

Carrie Underwood brought an edgy twist to her classic country style. The “Cry Pretty” singer took to Instagram to share an in-studio moment with fellow musician Jason Aldean, to celebrate their song “If I Didn’t Love You” becoming the top song in country radio. For the occasion, Underwood kept her look classic and casual with a white tank top and blue jeans. However, her cuffed mom jeans gained an edge from a light wash, wide legs and distressed panels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) When it came to shoes, Underwood opted for platform sneakers by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Boot

Carrie Underwood’s CeCe Winans Duet Wins a GMA Dove Award

A song from Carrie Underwood's first gospel album has earned her a second GMA Dove Award. "Great Is Thy Faithfulness," a duet with CeCe Winans, took the Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year award. The song was part of a medley the pair performed earlier this year at the ACM...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Jason Aldean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Dead Things#American Idol#Jason Aldean Carrie#Macon#Ford
wbwn.com

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood Combine Voices at Number One

Jason Aldean asked Carrie Underwood to sing on his latest single “If I Didn’t Love You.” It is no surprise that the song reached #1 for the two country music superstars. The advanced release of the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck singles charts have the collaboration between Jason and Carrie in the top spot on both charts for this week.
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Bits And Pieces: Scotty McCreery & Carrie Underwood

Scotty McCreery's 2017 hit "Five More Minutes" has inspired a Hallmark Christmas romance with the same title. According to the network, the film centers on when "a woman’s Christmas wish is answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather’s journal turns up and reveals an untold romance." Five More Minutes stars Nikki DeLoach and David Hayden-Jones and will premiere on Hallmark on November 20th.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Lyric Video
NewsBreak
Celebrities
countryliving.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Swooning Over Her Latest Gardening Moment on Instagram

Carrie Underwood — award-winning singer, empowering songwriter, American Idol champion, and now a gardening fashion icon. The "Before He Cheats" singer is gearing up for her exciting Las Vegas residency called "Reflection" starting December 1, 2021, at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. In an interview with TODAY, she explained that the name "Reflection" comes from how she's "been blessed to be a part of an incredible musical journey and lots of incredible moments onstage." Of course, the mother of two couldn't leave Isaiah and Jacob for too long so the boys and husband Mike Fisher will be right there with her in Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
buncombeschools.org

First Responders Day: Carrie Underwood

This week we recognize National First Responder Day (October 28), and we are sharing stories from the #BCS Graduates who have gone on to pursue careers as paramedics, firefighters, law enforcement, or trauma nurses. Carrie Underwood, BSN, CFRN, is a flight nurse with Mission Health’s MAMA (Mountain Area Medical Airlift). A graduate of TC Roberson High School (’95), Ms. Underwood was interested in medicine as early as her junior year when she was in the health occupation program!
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
wivr1017.com

Bits And Pieces: Carrie Underwood & Cody Johnson

Carrie Underwood has added two new career milestones with the RIAA 9x Platinum certification of her 2005 debut album, Some Hearts, and the 7x Platinum certification of her hit single from that album, “Before He Cheats.” Carrie was surprised with plaques to commemorate the certifications at her performance on Saturday (October 23rd) at the Grand Ole Opry.
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Jason Aldean Credits Carrie Underwood With Taking Hit To A ‘Different Place’

Jason Aldean charts his 24th Billboard chart-topping hit this week with “If I Didn't Love You,” a duet with Carrie Underwood. While he's collaborated with such powerhouses as Kelly Clarkson and Miranda Lambert in the past, Jason tells us the success of this song in particular felt next-level. “I think the song is the fastest song that I've ever had to to reach number one, so that in itself says a lot. Having a number one means more to me now than it did, you know, in the earlier days. Carrie & I, we haven't had a chance to do this live but you know, we got some award shows and things like that coming out here in the next couple of months, and it looks like we're going to be doing the song together on some of those, so, you know, we'll see how it goes. I think the song was great anyway, but having her, you know, get on board with it just just took it to a different, different place for sure.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy