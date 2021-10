KOOSKIA – At the regular meeting of the Kooskia City Council on Oct. 13, the city’s public works superintendent Carlos Martinez informed the council that surveyors are in town to determine elevations of the manholes in town. This information will be used in the design of phase 1 of the city’s wastewater project. The survey and design phase are expected to be completed in several months. Although he had hoped sewer pipe replacement could begin late fall or winter, Martinez now expects it will begin in the spring.

KOOSKIA, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO