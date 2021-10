We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. The big bands were dead…oh sure, some guys kept on touring playing the hits of Glenn Miller, Count Basie & Duke Ellington. Buddy Rich was still out there and Stan Kenton too. But the pickings were getting pretty slim as the 70’s dawned. And there was Canadian trumpeter Maynard Ferguson who morphed his big band into a jazz-pop-fusion powerhouse that released and toured through the 70’s and 80’s. I saw them play the Wausau East Auditorium around this time and went out to pick up this LP.

