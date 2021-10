Yesterday could have been a calamity for Roma. Not only were they still licking their wounds after being pummeled by Bodø in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, but they had the unenviable task of facing their former manager Luciano Spalletti and the now previously perfect Partenopei. We say previously simply because, well, because Roma ended Napoli's perfect run to start the 2021-2022 season, though they technically remain unbeaten. A definitive Roma victory would have been great, but the spirit Mourinho's men showed, even after he was sent off in the second half, was enough to buoy the spirits of even the most pessimistic fans.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO