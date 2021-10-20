CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP sources: 6 C-USA schools apply for AAC membership

Cover picture for the article(AP) - Six schools from Conference USA, including UAB, Texas-San Antonio and Florida Atlantic, have applied for membership to the American Athletic Conference and are expected to be accepted by the...

Field Level Media

Six C-USA schools accept invitations to join AAC

The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday that six schools from Conference USA have accepted invitations to join the AAC. No timetable has been set Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA to move to the AAC, but ESPN reported that the 2023-24 season would be the earliest date.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CalSportsReport

SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings: Oregon Schools Are 1-2, Cal Inches Up to 10th

Oregon continues to show up for its biggest opponents and has earned unanimous status as the No. 1 team in our latest SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings. The Ducks, who knocked off UCLA 34-31 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, secured all six votes from panelists who cover Pac-12 schools for the SI network of team sites. Oregon and UCLA were Nos. 1 and 2 in our rankings entering the matchup in Pasadena.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

C-USA reached out to AAC and Sunbelt to suggest regionalization

They are suggesting that rather than have all three leagues C-USA, AAC, and Sunbelt fly all over the same territory that they work on an agreement to regionalize into 3 conference made up of all the teams from the 3 leagues. This would probably create opportunities for some independents to join in. So far AAC and Sunbelt say no, but they are willing to listen.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times Daily

Realignment era: 6 C-USA schools leaving for American

Major college football is settling into a strange period with lame duck memberships and frayed allegiances that could last another season or even two as conferences sort out the latest shifts and turns of realignment. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
COLLEGE SPORTS
panthernow.com

BREAKING NEWS: Six C-USA Programs to Officially Join AAC

The American Athletic Conference (AAC) announced yesterday that they will be expanding their league to 15 total teams, with six coming from Conference-USA. FIU has not made an announcement regarding plans to move out of C-USA. Regardless, the loss of six teams in the conference will affect who the Panthers play for the majority of a season. Common matchups such as the Shula Bowl are no longer guaranteed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
600 ESPN El Paso

What is Next for C-USA and UTEP After AAC Rumored Expansion

The hammer dropped on Conference USA yesterday afternoon when Yahoo's Pete Thamel reported that the American Athletic Conference was about to receive applications from six C-USA members. This morning, Thamel tweeted that the process is under way. If reports are correct, the earliest date that the AAC would be able...
EL PASO, TX
Nashville Post

Six C-USA teams eyeing departure for AAC; MTSU not among them

After failing to romance Mountain West Conference members Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State and San Diego State, the American Athletic Conference is reportedly set to consider six Conference USA schools for league expansion. Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports first reported the news, which has implications related to C-USA member...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

UAB, 5 other schools formally apply to join AAC

UAB is one of six Conference USA schools to have formally applied to join the American Athletic Conference, sources confirmed to AL.com. The AAC received requests for membership invites from six schools, according to sources, and is expected to extend invites to all of them. An official announcement of the AAC adding the new schools is expected later this week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oracle

AAC announces expansion of six C-USA schools

The AAC officially announced Thursday the addition of six schools from C-USA to its ranks. The move expands the conference to 15 members overall with 14 being football-playing partners. Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA were all approved by the other nine programs in the conference after submitting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Conference realignment: Six schools formally apply for American Athletic Conference membership, per report

The American Athletic Conference has formally received applications from six schools seeking to join the conference, according to a report Tuesday from ESPN's Heather Dinich. Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, North Texas, UTSA, Rice and UAB have each officially requested to join the AAC, according to ESPN, confirming a Yahoo Sports report earlier in the week that those six schools were exploring a move to the AAC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc17news.com

American Athletic Conference rebuilding with 6 C-USA schools

The American Athletic Conference will add UAB, Texas-San Antonio, Rice, North Texas, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic to the league. The AAC is replacing three schools that are scheduled to depart for the Big 12 Conference and is growing to 14 teams. The conference hopes the move will stabilize the league in the short term and prepare it to withstand future poaching of its members. The additions all come from Conference USA, leaving that league both searching for new members and trying to fend off other poachers. The Sun Belt has said it is interested in expanding beyond its current 10 football members and some of C-USA’s remaining eight schools would be geographic fits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wellington Daily News

AAC officially expands, adding six C-USA schools: 'Our Power 6 campaign is going to be energized'

The American Athletic Conference has officially expanded to 14 teams, the league announced Thursday morning. UTSA, North Texas, Rice, Charlotte, FAU and UAB have each been approved for membership by the AAC. All six schools are leaving Conference USA and will join the nine continuing members – East Carolina, Memphis, Navy (football only), South Florida, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa and Wichita State (basketball and Olympic sports only) – to bring the AAC's membership to 15 schools. The AAC will compete as a 14-team league in football and men’s and women’s basketball, among other sports.
WICHITA, KS

