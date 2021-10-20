CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Evergrande’s Shadow, a Developer With a Past

By Shuli Ren
Washington Post
 6 days ago

We all hit rough patches at some point in our lives. Do we get second chances? Will family and friends forgive and forget? Or are we as good as dead?. Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. will soon find out. In recent days, its dollar-denominated bonds have gone through wild swings amid a...

The Independent

Evergrande shares plunge as Chinese property developer faces another debt deadline

Chinese property giant Evergrande’s stock price dipped further on Tuesday over concerns related to bond payments of its own and that of another developer, putting pressure on the country’s overall real estate stocks.Evergrande went down by almost 6 per cent in early morning trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, but recovered some of its losses to close at a 4 per cent dip. The debt-ridden property giant just managed to pull itself out of default last week by paying an offshore bond interest to bondholders, a month after the due date. However, it has another deadline this Friday for...
CNN

Evergrande and these Chinese real estate developers are already in trouble

(CNN Business) — China's real estate crisis isn't showing any sign of letting up. Embattled conglomerate Evergrande rattled global markets in September by warning it could default on its huge debts. Since then, more developers have made similar public confessions, unnerving investors and raising fears of contagion across the vast sector.
Forbes

Is Evergrande China’s Lehman Moment?

There’s a lot of muttering in the distressed investing space these days bemoaning that there’s nothing to do right now. But could this be the calm before the storm? Our economy has just absorbed the largest fiscal and monetary stimulus in history in response to the COVID pandemic. As that winds down and QE tapers off, the big question is, “What comes next?” There’s uncertainty over exactly how future distress will play out, but if the past is prologue, it will present itself soon enough. Major structural change, combined with high levels of leverage, is usually a precursor to distress. Heading into the next distress cycle, we already have excessive debt. Perhaps the structural change that pushes us into a new default cycle will simply be the roll back of all that prior stimulus.
Reuters

China Evergrande shares fall on persistent pressure from debt travails

HONG KONG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Shares of cash-strapped China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) and its electric vehicle unit (0708.HK) fell early on Wednesday, as the country's state planner called on companies in "key sectors" to "optimise" offshore debt structures. Evergrande and China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd both fell...
AFP

China to expand property tax trial to check speculation

China is set to expand pilot property tax reforms, state media reported, as the government battles real estate speculation in the world's second-biggest economy. Under the five-year pilot scheme, Xinhua added, property tax will be levied on all types of real estate, excluding some rural homes.
wkzo.com

China Evergrande’s snowballing debt crisis

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group has supplied funds to pay interest on a dollar bond, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, days before a deadline that would have seen the developer plunge into formal default. Here is a timeline of events of how...
FXStreet.com

Sale of Evergrande's property management unit failed

Today, we keep an eye on euro area consumer confidence data for any signs that rising energy prices are denting consumers' willingness to spend in Q4. The Central Bank of Turkey will announce their rate decision at 13:00 CET. We expect a 100bp rate cut to 17.0% in line with market consensus. Turkish lira has fallen to record lows after President Erdogan's move last week to fire three top central bank officials who have been opposing rate cuts in the context of rising inflation.
International Business Times

Troubled Developer Evergrande To Resume Trading, Warns Of Financial Obligations

Chinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services arm had fallen through. The company suspended trading on October 4 pending an announcement on a "major transaction" as it struggles in...
MySanAntonio

China's falling home prices cast another shadow over economy

China's housing market slump has intensified in recent weeks as sales plunge and more developers default on their debt. Now the downturn has reached another milestone: home prices have begun falling for the first time in six years. The 0.08% drop in new-home prices across 70 cities in September Jetblue...
Financial Times

Chinese developer Sinic defaults as Evergrande deadline looms

Sinic Holdings has added to a growing list of defaults across China’s contracting real estate sector as markets are braced for a deadline this weekend for developer Evergrande to settle interest payments on its offshore bonds. Hong Kong-listed Sinic defaulted on $246m of bonds that were due to mature on...
Reuters

China's economic wobbles cast long shadow for Asia

SINGAPORE/SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's economic setbacks have darkened the outlook for countries in its orbit, from South Korea to Thailand, as a sharp factory slowdown and trade bottlenecks in the world's second-largest economy hit Asia on the supply as well as demand sides. China's gross domestic product faltered...
Financial Times

Evergrande crisis leaves Chinese developers shut out of global debt markets

International bond sales by Chinese developers have all but halted as the crisis at China Evergrande stokes fears of defaults across the country’s property sector, throttling a crucial driver of Asia’s high-yield debt market. Just one developer has managed to tap overseas bond investors since Evergrande, the world’s most indebted...
The Independent

Hong Kong to tighten COVID-19 rules, seeks to open to China

Hong Kong will tighten COVID-19 restrictions despite a lack of local outbreaks to better align with China’s policies and increase chances of quarantine-free travel between the territory and mainland, leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday.It will step up contact tracing, such as requiring the use of its LeaveHomeSafe app in government premises to record the coming and going of visitors. It will also tighten quarantine rules to exempt only emergency workers or those in essential industries such as logistics. Currently, those exempt from quarantine include airline crew, banking and insurance executives, directors of public companies, as well as crew members...
AFP

Hong Kong to further tighten Covid travel restrictions

Hong Kong will tighten coronavirus travel restrictions to bring it more into line with the Chinese mainland, its leader said Tuesday, as the city extended its streak of more than two months without a major local outbreak. On Tuesday, she made clear Beijing expects the city to mimic its own strict restrictions.
Fortune

Stocks and crypto hold steady ahead of a mammoth week of tech earnings

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. At 5 p.m. ET today, Facebook will deliver its Q3 results, kicking off a huge week of Big Tech earnings calls. Last week, tech investors got a bit of a scare when Snap Inc. warned that advertisers were pulling back on their spend in the wake of the supply-chain woes. That pronouncement hit the Nasdaq hard.
