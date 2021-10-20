In Evergrande’s Shadow, a Developer With a Past

There’s a lot of muttering in the distressed investing space these days bemoaning that there’s nothing to do right now. But could this be the calm before the storm? Our economy has just absorbed the largest fiscal and monetary stimulus in history in response to the COVID pandemic. As that winds down and QE tapers off, the big question is, “What comes next?” There’s uncertainty over exactly how future distress will play out, but if the past is prologue, it will present itself soon enough. Major structural change, combined with high levels of leverage, is usually a precursor to distress. Heading into the next distress cycle, we already have excessive debt. Perhaps the structural change that pushes us into a new default cycle will simply be the roll back of all that prior stimulus.

ECONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO