Public Safety

Police release new sketch of 'I-70 Serial Killer'

By Lisa Trigg Tribune-Star
Woodward News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Missouri have released a new age-progressed sketch of the man who went on a killing spree across the Midwest almost three decades ago and is believed to be the suspect in two Terre Haute homicides. St. Joseph Police released the new sketches of the so-called I-70 Serial...

