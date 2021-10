Jason Momoa brings a swashbuckling charm to the role of House of Atreides swordmaster Duncan Idaho in “Dune.” The “Aquaman” and “Justice League” actor lends his superhero muscle to Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the novel by Frank Herbert, who described the character as being more or less a ladies’ man with dark luxurious hair and a piercing gaze. But Momoa’s turn as Duncan also allows the actor to tap into a deep reserve of camaraderie with Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, who looks to Duncan with boyish admiration and as a mentor figure. That kind of saucer-eyed reverence Paul has for Duncan was...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO