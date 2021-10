LUBBOCK, TX — After a heartbreaking loss on Saturday against the Kansas State Wildcats, head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders is out. According to multiple sources, on Oct. 25, Head Coach of Texas Tech’s football team, Matt Wells, has been terminated. Wells has been the head coach of the Red Raiders since November 2018. Prior to Texas Tech Wells was the head coach at Utah State University. Since Wells took over as the head coach of the team he has gone 13-17. Texas Tech is currently in sixth place in the big 12 and are 5-3 record on the year. Offensive Coordinator and former OC for TCU…

