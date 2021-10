The Mandalorian season 3 won't feature Sasha Banks, AKA Mercedes Varnado, the actor has confirmed. "I'm not on the next season," she told Bleacher Report. "But it was incredible being on The Mandalorian on Star Wars. To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time. The projection of that show was overwhelming. I legit felt like I was in a galaxy so far, far away. I felt like I was on a different planet."

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO