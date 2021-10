In yet another game that ended in dramatic fashion, the UCF Knights took home a last-second victory of 20-16 over the East Carolina University Pirates Saturday. After a slow start and a tied game at halftime, the Knights regrouped and came back out onto the field, where they would go on to score two touchdowns and a 40-yard field goal to secure their win. NSM Today reporter Tomás Diniz Santos covered the game as a photographer to capture the highlights from the game.

